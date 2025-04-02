PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche to Close Out Homestand 

Chicago takes on Colorado in late-night matchup at the United Center on Wednesday

Avalanche_16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 8:30 p.m.
TV: TNT | truTV | MAX
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks have taken two of their three meetings against the Avalanche this season. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 8, Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A), while Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each found the back of the net. Three other Blackhawks skaters tallied an assist during a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche. Bedard has recorded four points (1G, 3A) over his last six games against Colorado.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. Ryan Donato and Joe Veleno each scored once while Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno and Artyom Levshunov each recorded an assist.m Foligno and Teuvo Teräväinen each posted three hits to share first among all game skaters. Connor Murphy and Alex Vlasic each notched three blocked shots and Frank Nazar led all skaters with five shots on goal. Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel also each made their NHL debuts.

BREAKING DON

Against Utah on Sunday, forward Ryan Donato found the back of the net and has six goals over his last four games and points (6G, 2A) in four-straight games. He now has 30 points (14G, 16A) over his last 23 games since Feb. 1, which shares fourth among all NHL skaters over that span. Donato is one goal shy of his first 30-goal campaign and would became the 31st NHL skater this season to hit the milestone.

CON MAN

Forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist on Sunday and has four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games, including helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. Bedard has 58 points (20G, 38A) in 74 games this season and would become the 11th teenager in NHL history with multiple 60-point campaigns and third active player, joining Sidney Crosby
and Patrik Laine.

SAM I AM

Rookie defenseman Sam Rinzel appeared in his first NHL game on Sunday against Utah and ranked third on the club and fifth among all game skaters with 20:15 of time on ice. He shared second among all skaters with four shots on goal and also recorded two hits. Rinzel became the 16th defensemen from the 2022 NHL Draft to make his NHL debut.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Taige Harding to Entry-Level Deal

RECAP: Utah Claims Win Against Chicago at United Center

PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Season Series Against Utah on Sunday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Moore and Rinzel to Entry-Level Deals

RECAP: Golden Knights Edge Blackhawks Despite Donato's Hat Trick

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Golden Knights in Friday Night Matchup

RELEASE: Korchinski Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Late Push Falls Short as Devils Hold Off Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Devils as Homestand Continues

RECAP: Blackhawks Power Past Flyers in Home Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home for Sunday Matchup with Flyers

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Back-to-Back Against Blues

RECAP: Blackhawks Edged by Kings, 3-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Kings in Thursday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Can’t Hold Early Lead in Loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Clash with Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Stumble Against Canucks