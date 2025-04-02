PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche to Close Out Homestand 

BREAKING DON

Against Utah on Sunday, forward Ryan Donato found the back of the net and has six goals over his last four games and points (6G, 2A) in four-straight games. He now has 30 points (14G, 16A) over his last 23 games since Feb. 1, which shares fourth among all NHL skaters over that span. Donato is one goal shy of his first 30-goal campaign and would became the 31st NHL skater this season to hit the milestone.