PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche to Close Out Homestand 

TIME: 8:30 p.m.
TV: TNT | truTV | MAX
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on Colorado in late-night matchup at the United Center on Wednesday
The Blackhawks have taken two of their three meetings against the Avalanche this season. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 8, Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A), while Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each found the back of the net. Three other Blackhawks skaters tallied an assist during a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche. Bedard has recorded four points (1G, 3A) over his last six games against Colorado.
The Blackhawks fell 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. Ryan Donato and Joe Veleno each scored once while Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno and Artyom Levshunov each recorded an assist.m Foligno and Teuvo Teräväinen each posted three hits to share first among all game skaters. Connor Murphy and Alex Vlasic each notched three blocked shots and Frank Nazar led all skaters with five shots on goal. Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel also each made their NHL debuts.
Against Utah on Sunday, forward Ryan Donato found the back of the net and has six goals over his last four games and points (6G, 2A) in four-straight games. He now has 30 points (14G, 16A) over his last 23 games since Feb. 1, which shares fourth among all NHL skaters over that span. Donato is one goal shy of his first 30-goal campaign and would became the 31st NHL skater this season to hit the milestone.
Forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist on Sunday and has four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games, including helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. Bedard has 58 points (20G, 38A) in 74 games this season and would become the 11th teenager in NHL history with multiple 60-point campaigns and third active player, joining Sidney Crosby
and Patrik Laine.
Rookie defenseman Sam Rinzel appeared in his first NHL game on Sunday against Utah and ranked third on the club and fifth among all game skaters with 20:15 of time on ice. He shared second among all skaters with four shots on goal and also recorded two hits. Rinzel became the 16th defensemen from the 2022 NHL Draft to make his NHL debut.