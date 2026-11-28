CHICAGO – Andrew Mangiapane scored his first two goals of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers at United Center on Friday.
Mangiapane scores first two goals of season, Blackhawks edge Rangers
Moore has two assists, Knight makes 30 saves for Chicago; New York drops third in row
Oliver Moore had two assists for the Blackhawks (10-14-2), who have won four straight and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Spencer Knight made 30 saves.
“He was really good,” Chicago coach Jeff Bashill said of Knight. “He was certainly the difference in the game, I thought. I thought we did a pretty good job of like bending and not breaking. We had a lot of blocks. We defended hard around the net. And that gives him a chance to be great then. You’re not giving up some of the super, super A-quality chances that we were earlier in the year. You’re giving up more contested stuff, and that’s the way you have to do it to give your goalie a chance to be great, and I thought he was great.”
The Blackhawks played without forward Patrick Kane, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. He left a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday late in the third period after blocking a shot.
Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal, and Dylan Garand made eight saves for the Rangers (13-11-1), who have lost three in a row.
“It’s just discouraging,” New York coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s discouraging because I think we’re working hard. I think we generated a fair amount of opportunities to score. It’s a struggle going in the net for us right now. You look at the outcome of the game, even our penalty kill. Our penalty kill was really good tonight; we gave up two goals against. They get two goals on two shots. Having said that, the two looks they got were high-quality looks. I thought 5-on-5, we dominated the game.”
Mangiapane’s first power-play goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:23 of the first period. Vladislav Gavrikov's pass from below the goal line deflected off the stick of Tye Kartye to Moore, who one-handed the puck through the legs of J.T. Miller. Mangiapane picked up the puck in the slot and buried a one-timer to the blocker side.
“Yeah, felt good,” Mangiapane said. “A little bit of a shock when I came in this morning and saw that I was on the power play there. Felt good, though, and yeah, it was good they kind of went in the net for me.
“I think our team did a good job protecting the house. Think we sat back a little too much there in the third, but I like how we defended, won puck battles, blocked shots and just worked hard for each other.”
Zibanejad scored 11 seconds into a power play to tie the game 1-1 at 17:41, taking a pass in the slot from Miller and putting a one-timer through Knight's pads. Miller's assist was his 500th in the NHL.
“We’ve got to be more desperate,” Zibanejad said. “We don’t score goals, we’ve got to be more desperate to throw even more pucks (on net). It’s simple. We talk about it, but we got to do it. Just not a good enough game.”
Mangiapane scored a second power-play goal to put Chicago up 2-1 at 19:07. He took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Donato and scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle.
The Rangers outshot the Blackhawks 13-1 in the third period, and 31-10 in the game.
“That’s a team, though, they got a lot of young skill, talent,” New York defenseman Sean Durzi said. “They look for quality shots. I think it’s a little different than a team like Carolina where they go shot volume. The shot clock is something, but again, it’s finding a way to not let the 2-1 early affect us. We’ve got to be able to come back in these games. We got some good looks, and again, that might be a little bit of execution. We’ve got to be sharp. It’s the NHL. We’ve got make plays. We’ve got to be able to score goals.”
NOTES: Mangiapane became the first Blackhawks player with multiple power-play goals in a single period since Ryan Donato (two in the second period; March 23, 2025). ... Chicago forward Roman Kantserov had a three-game goal streak (six goals) and three-game point streak end (six goals, two assists). ... Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi missed a second straight game because of an illness. … Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser served the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Nov. 21 during a 4-3 Blackhawks victory in Calgary. ... Forward Jordan Greenway was a scratch because of an upper-body injury, according to Blashill. ... Zibanejad tied Markus Naslund (71) for the fifth-most game-tying goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. The only others with more are Mats Sundin (105), Daniel Alfredsson (74), Daniel Sedin (74) and Filip Forsberg (73). ... Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev missed a third straight game with a lower-body injury.