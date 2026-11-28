Oliver Moore had two assists for the Blackhawks (10-14-2), who have won four straight and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Spencer Knight made 30 saves.

“He was really good,” Chicago coach Jeff Bashill said of Knight. “He was certainly the difference in the game, I thought. I thought we did a pretty good job of like bending and not breaking. We had a lot of blocks. We defended hard around the net. And that gives him a chance to be great then. You’re not giving up some of the super, super A-quality chances that we were earlier in the year. You’re giving up more contested stuff, and that’s the way you have to do it to give your goalie a chance to be great, and I thought he was great.”

The Blackhawks played without forward Patrick Kane, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. He left a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday late in the third period after blocking a shot.

Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal, and Dylan Garand made eight saves for the Rangers (13-11-1), who have lost three in a row.

“It’s just discouraging,” New York coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s discouraging because I think we’re working hard. I think we generated a fair amount of opportunities to score. It’s a struggle going in the net for us right now. You look at the outcome of the game, even our penalty kill. Our penalty kill was really good tonight; we gave up two goals against. They get two goals on two shots. Having said that, the two looks they got were high-quality looks. I thought 5-on-5, we dominated the game.”

Mangiapane’s first power-play goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:23 of the first period. Vladislav Gavrikov's pass from below the goal line deflected off the stick of Tye Kartye to Moore, who one-handed the puck through the legs of J.T. Miller. Mangiapane picked up the puck in the slot and buried a one-timer to the blocker side.

“Yeah, felt good,” Mangiapane said. “A little bit of a shock when I came in this morning and saw that I was on the power play there. Felt good, though, and yeah, it was good they kind of went in the net for me.

“I think our team did a good job protecting the house. Think we sat back a little too much there in the third, but I like how we defended, won puck battles, blocked shots and just worked hard for each other.”