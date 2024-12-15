Bedard breaks tie with 54 seconds left, lifts Blackhawks past Islanders

Bedard found the puck in the slot after Ryan Donato’s wraparound attempt was kicked away by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and scored with a one-timer that squeezed between Sorokin's pads before rolling over the goal line to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead.

“I just kind of try to get lost, and nice puck out,” said Bedard, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games. “It just came right to me, shot it right at his chest and somehow it kind of found its way in. So, it’s nice to get a bounce like that.”

Connor Murphy added an empty-net goal at 19:49 for the 5-3 final.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (10-19-2), who had lost two in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves.

“Yeah, it was nice today for sure,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “We did bend a little bit, and we were teetering a little bit, but give the guys a lot of credit. The composure on the bench was really good. A lot of young players kept their composure and kept making plays when the game was on the line. I thought that was a big part of why we won that game.”