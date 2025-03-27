RELEASE: Korchinski Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinski from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 20, has appeared in nine games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. He has also skated in 54 games with the IceHogs, notching 27 points (3G, 24A). His 24 assists and 27 points each lead all Rockford blueliners, while his 24 helpers rank third among all club skaters.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.