PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Devils as Homestand Continues

TY THE KNOT

Against the Flyers, forward Tyler Bertuzzi tied a season high with three points (1G, 2A), including his 300th career NHL point and became the 22nd skater from 2013 NHL Draft to hit the 300-point plateau. Bertuzzi has six points (2G, 4A) over his last four games and ranks third on the club with 19 goals in 71 games this season. With one more goal, Bertuzzi would hit the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his career.