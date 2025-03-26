PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Devils as Homestand Continues

TIME: 6:30 p.m.
TV: TNT | TruTV | MAX and CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago and New Jersey meet for the final time this season on Wednesday night
The Blackhawks meet the Devils on Wednesday night for the second and final time this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has points (7G, 8A) in nine of his last 10 contests against the Devils (7G, 8A) since Feb. 25, 2020. During their last meeting at the United Center on Nov. 4, 2023, Ryan Donato found the back of the net, while Wyatt Kaiser posted an assist. Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves on 40 shots (.925 SV%) during a 4-2 loss to the Devils.
Seven Blackhawks skaters posted multi-point games during a 7-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at the United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi notched three points (1G, 2A), including his 300th NHL point. Ryan Donato scored twice while Connor Bedard (1G, 1A), Pat Maroon (1G, 1A) and Lukas Reichel (1G, 1A) each found the back of the net. Joe Veleno notched two points (1G, 1A), including his first goal and point as a Blackhawk. Louis Crevier recorded a career-high six hits to lead all skaters and Chicago went 2-for-4 (50%) in the power play against the Flyers.
Forward Connor Bedard registered two points (1G, 1A) on Sunday, including his 20th goal of the season and became the fifth Blackhawks player in the past 20 years to start his career with consecutive 20-goal seasons, joining Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Artemi Panarin and Alex DeBrincat. He now has four points (3G, 1A) over his last four games and leads all Chicago skaters with 56 points (20G, 36A) in 71 games this season.
Against the Flyers, forward Tyler Bertuzzi tied a season high with three points (1G, 2A), including his 300th career NHL point and became the 22nd skater from 2013 NHL Draft to hit the 300-point plateau. Bertuzzi has six points (2G, 4A) over his last four games and ranks third on the club with 19 goals in 71 games this season. With one more goal, Bertuzzi would hit the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his career.
Forward Teuvo Teravainen posted two assists against Philadelphia on Sunday and has three helpers over his last three games and 21 points (4G, 17A) over his last 19 games since Feb. 5. He is currenly one point shy of 100 for his Blackhawks career, having notched 99 points (32G, 67A) in 186 games with Chicago. He would become the 141st player in franchise history to record 100 points with the club.