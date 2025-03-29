RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Moore and Rinzel to Entry-Level Deals

Forward and defenseman from the University of Minnesota ink contracts through the 2026-27 season

24-25_Contracts_Combo-Moore-Rinzel-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Oliver Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel on three-year, entry-level contracts that run through the 2026-27 season ($950,000 salary cap hit).

MoorexRinzel-20250329-43-2

Oliver Moore

Moore, 20, compiled 33 points (12G, 21A) in 38 games in his sophomore season with the University of Minnesota (NCAA) during the 2024-25 campaign. Serving as an alternate captain, he finished the season ranked fourth on the club in points and fifth in assists. Moore also shared fifth on the team with 12 goals, establishing a new collegiate career high.

A native of Mounds View, Minn., Moore skated in 76 career NCAA games with Minnesota, registering 66 points (21G, 45A). The forward was named to the 2024 Big Ten All-Rookie Team following his freshman season. On the international stage, Moore won back-to-back gold medals with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships (2024; 2025), totaling eight points (2G, 6A) in 14 games. He also won gold at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording nine points (4G, 5A) in seven games. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (19th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Sam Rinzel

Rinzel, 20, tallied collegiate career highs in goals (10), points (31) and game-winning goals (2) in 39 games with the University of Minnesota (NCAA) during the 2024-25 campaign. His 31 points ranked sixth among all NCAA blueliners, while his 10 goals shared eighth. He also led all club defensemen in goals, assists and points. Additionally, Rinzel was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning All-Big Ten First Team honors.

A native of Chanhassen, Minn., Rinzel suited up for 79 career games with Minnesota from 2023-25, compiling 60 points (12G, 48A). During his freshman season in 2023-24, Rinzel was named to both the Big Ten All-Rookie Team and the Big Ten Second All-Star Team.

Internationally, Rinzel helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships, tallying one assist in seven games. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (25th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Take a look back at the development of Moore, Rinzel and the current Blackhawks prospect core in last year’s episode of Every Shift: Paths of Progress

