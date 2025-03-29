RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Moore and Rinzel to Entry-Level Deals

A native of Mounds View, Minn., Moore skated in 76 career NCAA games with Minnesota, registering 66 points (21G, 45A). The forward was named to the 2024 Big Ten All-Rookie Team following his freshman season. On the international stage, Moore won back-to-back gold medals with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships (2024; 2025), totaling eight points (2G, 6A) in 14 games. He also won gold at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording nine points (4G, 5A) in seven games. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (19th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Sam Rinzel

Rinzel, 20, tallied collegiate career highs in goals (10), points (31) and game-winning goals (2) in 39 games with the University of Minnesota (NCAA) during the 2024-25 campaign. His 31 points ranked sixth among all NCAA blueliners, while his 10 goals shared eighth. He also led all club defensemen in goals, assists and points. Additionally, Rinzel was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning All-Big Ten First Team honors.