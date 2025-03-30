PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Season Series Against Utah on Sunday

TWIN BED

Forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist against Vegas on Friday and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games and five points (3G, 2A) over his last six games. Bedard ranks second on the club with 37 assists and 57 points in 73 games this season. He is just two assists shy of his single-season career-high (39) from the 2023-24 campaign.