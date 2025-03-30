PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Season Series Against Utah on Sunday

Blackhawks host Utah Hockey Club in afternoon matchup at the United Center

UTA_game16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 3:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TODAY'S MATCHUP

During their last meeting on March 7 at the United Center, Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A), including the overtime game-winning goal, while Wyatt Kaiser, Ilya Mikheyev, and Frank Nazar each scored once. Spencer Knight made 36 saves on 39 shots (.923 SV%) during a 4-3 victory over Utah. Bedard has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in three career games against Utah.

Connor Bedard scores the game-winning goal against Utah in overtime

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 5-3 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday evening at the United Center. Ryan Donato scored his first career NHL hat trick and Ilya Mikheyev tallied two assists. Joe Veleno also recorded an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games. Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro and Wyatt Kaiser each registered an assist while Nick Foligno led all skaters with six hits. Connor Murphy led all skaters with 21:27 of time on ice.

RYANAIR

Forward Ryan Donato scored his first career NHL hat trick on Friday against Vegas and has points (5G, 2A) in three-straight games. He joins Teuvo Teravainen as the second Blackhawks player this season to record multi-points in three-consecutive games this season. His career high 28 goals and 58 points each lead all team skaters, while his 30 assists rank third. Donato also went 7-for-7 (100%) in the faceoff circle against Vegas.

Ryan Donato scores twice in 15 seconds against Vegas to secure his first career hat trick

MICKEY MOUSE

Against the Golden Knights, forward Ilya Mikheyev registered two assists and has points (2G, 3A) in four-straight games. He now has 31 points (17G, 14A) in 71 games this season, which is one point shy of his single-season career-high 32 points (21G,11A) with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season.

TWIN BED

Forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist against Vegas on Friday and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games and five points (3G, 2A) over his last six games. Bedard ranks second on the club with 37 assists and 57 points in 73 games this season. He is just two assists shy of his single-season career-high (39) from the 2023-24 campaign.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Moore and Rinzel to Entry-Level Deals

RECAP: Golden Knights Edge Blackhawks Despite Donato's Hat Trick

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Golden Knights in Friday Night Matchup

RELEASE: Korchinski Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Late Push Falls Short as Devils Hold Off Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Devils as Homestand Continues

RECAP: Blackhawks Power Past Flyers in Home Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home for Sunday Matchup with Flyers

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Back-to-Back Against Blues

RECAP: Blackhawks Edged by Kings, 3-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Kings in Thursday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Can’t Hold Early Lead in Loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Clash with Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Stumble Against Canucks

PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Out Road Trip in Vancouver

FEATURE: Dion’s Chicago Dream Redefines Food Security

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Catch Sharks