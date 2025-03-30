PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Season Series Against Utah on Sunday

TIME: 3:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks host Utah Hockey Club in afternoon matchup at the United Center
During their last meeting on March 7 at the United Center, Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A), including the overtime game-winning goal, while Wyatt Kaiser, Ilya Mikheyev, and Frank Nazar each scored once. Spencer Knight made 36 saves on 39 shots (.923 SV%) during a 4-3 victory over Utah. Bedard has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in three career games against Utah.
The Blackhawks dropped a 5-3 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday evening at the United Center. Ryan Donato scored his first career NHL hat trick and Ilya Mikheyev tallied two assists. Joe Veleno also recorded an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games. Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro and Wyatt Kaiser each registered an assist while Nick Foligno led all skaters with six hits. Connor Murphy led all skaters with 21:27 of time on ice.
Forward and defenseman from University of Minnesota are expected to make their debuts on Mar. 30 against Utah
Forward Ryan Donato scored his first career NHL hat trick on Friday against Vegas and has points (5G, 2A) in three-straight games. He joins Teuvo Teravainen as the second Blackhawks player this season to record multi-points in three-consecutive games this season. His career high 28 goals and 58 points each lead all team skaters, while his 30 assists rank third. Donato also went 7-for-7 (100%) in the faceoff circle against Vegas.
Against the Golden Knights, forward Ilya Mikheyev registered two assists and has points (2G, 3A) in four-straight games. He now has 31 points (17G, 14A) in 71 games this season, which is one point shy of his single-season career-high 32 points (21G,11A) with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season.
Forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist against Vegas on Friday and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games and five points (3G, 2A) over his last six games. Bedard ranks second on the club with 37 assists and 57 points in 73 games this season. He is just two assists shy of his single-season career-high (39) from the 2023-24 campaign.