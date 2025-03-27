L. Hughes has 3 assists, Devils hold off Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Spencer Knight made 15 saves for the Blackhawks (21-42-9), who have lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Artyom Levshunov had two assists.

“I think we did a lot of things, just working on our game and getting better as the season comes to an end here,” Chicago forward Frank Nazar said. “Just fixing up some things and carrying the momentum into next season. I think there’s a lot more we still need to work on and a lot of things we need to come together as a team and do better. Just sticking together is the biggest part of that.”

Nathan Bastian gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period when he tipped in a centering pass from Hughes at the top of the crease. Bastian was a scratch in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

“You get taken out of the lineup because you’re just flat-out not playing well enough,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but it kind of gives you a chance to reset. Sometimes guys need that, and they don’t know that they need that. I felt a little more jump today. I was excited to play. I was excited to get an opportunity to play, and it was really nice to make the most of it.”