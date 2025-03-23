PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home for Sunday Matchup with Flyers

TIME: 2:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Philadelphia in matinee meeting at the United Center
The Blackhawks have points in five of their last six games against Philadelphia (3-1-2). During their last meeting on Nov. 23, Pat Maroon (1G, 1A) and Lukas Reichel (1G, 1A) each posted two points during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded 14 points (5G, 9A) in 16 career games against Philadelphia, including 10 points (3G, 7A) over his last six games versus the club.
Despite outshooting St. Louis 27-25 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 4-1 decision to the Blues on Saturday afternoon at Enterprise Center. Ilya Mikheyev scored his team-leading second shorthanded goal of the season. Ryan Donato and Mikheyev each shared first among all skaters with four shots on goal. Artyom Levshunov shared first among all skaters with two blocked shots and ranked second with 23:30 of time on ice. Chicago penalty killers went 2-for-2 (100%) against St. Louis on Saturday.
Forward Ilya Mikheyev found the back of the net on Saturday and has two goals over his last five games and eight points (6G, 2A) over his last 12 games since Feb. 27. He now has 16 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among all club skaters. His 16 goals are the most he's scored in a single-season since the 2021-22 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs (21G).
Forward Frank Nazar tied a career high with nine faceoff wins (9/14; 64.3%) on Saturday against St. Louis and has been better than 50% on the draw in four of his last five games (34/51; 67%). His 48.4% faceoff win percentage ranks second among all league rookies who have taken 200+ faceoffs this season. He also leads all team rookies in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) in 41 games this season.
Defenseman Alex Vlasic led all game skaters with 26:03 of time on ice on Saturday, posting two hits and one blocked shot. He saw two more minutes of ice time than the next closest skater (Artyom Levshunov). Vlasic now ranks 24th among all NHL skaters with an average time on ice per game of 23:35, which is a career high by more than two minutes (21:29 TOI/G in 2023-24).