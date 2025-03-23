PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home for Sunday Matchup with Flyers

HEY MICKEY!

Forward Ilya Mikheyev found the back of the net on Saturday and has two goals over his last five games and eight points (6G, 2A) over his last 12 games since Feb. 27. He now has 16 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among all club skaters. His 16 goals are the most he's scored in a single-season since the 2021-22 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs (21G).