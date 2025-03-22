Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Robert Thomas and Zack Bolduc also scored for the Blues (36-28-7), who are 12-2-2 their past 16 games and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, two points ahead of the Calgary Flames having played two more games. Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

“The game on Thursday (4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks), and it’s sometimes hard to come back and back that up,” Walker said. “The first period really wasn’t up to our standards. I think if (the fourth line) can kind of do the little things and chip in here and there, I think we can go a long way with it.”

Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Blackhawks (20-41-9), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1). Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves.

"I thought we competed hard," Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. "I thought for two periods, except for that little three-minute span there in the second, but we got one back and made it 2-1. We lost some guys there, low on numbers, but guys battled hard, and I think that third goal early in the third kind of set us back obviously.

"Overall, I thought we competed hard and stuck with it for the most part."

Prior to the game, Blackhawks forward Patrick Maroon announced this season would be his last, and since he won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2018-19 and is from nearby Oakville, Mo., the Blues played a tribute video to honor the 14-year NHL veteran.

“Thank God they told me before the period started, so I was ready for it,” Maroon said. “The Blues didn't have to do anything tonight. I was just playing a hockey game. The people got wind of it after I talked to ‘Panger’ [Blackhawks color analyst Darren Pang]. They really made it a special night for me, and I can't thank the Blues organization for doing that for me and my family tonight. Everyone was here tonight, so it made it really special."

Thomas put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 15:13 of the second period when he batted in the puck at the left post after Jordan Kyrou popped it into the air in front.