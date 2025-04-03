Necas ties it late, Avalanche rally for shootout win against Blackhawks

Makar had a goal and an assist, and MacKinnon had an assist for the Avalanche (46-26-4), who had lost two in a row after winning 12 of their previous 14. Wedgewood made 22 saves.

“He made some really good stops because we were giving up some really high-end opportunities,” Makar said of Wedgewood. “It’s going to happen like that sometimes. Our legs started a little bit slow tonight, a little disorganized. We were able to figure it out in the second, and ‘Wedge’ kind of held us in there up until then. Obviously in the third made some huge saves, as well.”

Colorado extended its lead for third place in the Central Division to seven points over the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. Each team has six games remaining. The Avalanche also pulled to within six points of the Dallas Stars for second. Dallas has two games in hand.

Connor Murphy had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Mikheyev scored a short-handed goal for the Blackhawks (21-44-10), who have lost four in a row. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

“They come at you in waves there,” Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen said.” I thought overall we did a good job. “Obviously lots of power play there where they created a bunch of chances, got some momentum. But you look at overall, I think we did a pretty good job of keeping them at bay, for sure.”

Mikheyev gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the penalty kill at 14:39 of the first period. Mikheyev moved into the offensive zone on the right wing, skated in and scored on a backhand-to-forehand move. It was his third short-handed goal of the season.