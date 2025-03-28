PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Golden Knights in Friday Night Matchup

LAST TIME OUT

Despite outshooting New Jersey 24-20 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 5-3 decision to the Devils on Wednesday at the United Center. Artyom Levshunov posted two assists for his first NHL multi-point game, while Ryan Donato also notched two assists. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each found the back of the net. Teuvo Teräväinen tallied an assist for his 100th point as a Blackhawk and Alex Vlasic shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots. The Blackhawks went 1-for-2 (50%) on the power-play.