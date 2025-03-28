PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Golden Knights in Friday Night Matchup

Chicago hosts Vegas at the United Center in third and final matchup of the season

VGK_Gameday_16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago defeated the Golden Knights 5-3 at the United Center on Jan. 18. Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Teuvo Teräväinen (2A) each posted two points, while Lukas Reichel also scored during the victory. Connor Bedard has points (2G, 2A) in four of his five career games against Vegas. During their last meeting on Feb. 27, Connor Murphy posted three assists, while Frank Nazar notched two assists during a 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite outshooting New Jersey 24-20 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 5-3 decision to the Devils on Wednesday at the United Center. Artyom Levshunov posted two assists for his first NHL multi-point game, while Ryan Donato also notched two assists. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each found the back of the net. Teuvo Teräväinen tallied an assist for his 100th point as a Blackhawk and Alex Vlasic shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots. The Blackhawks went 1-for-2 (50%) on the power-play.

WORK OF ARTY

Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov registered his first career NHL multi-point game (2A) on Wednesday and became the third teenage defensemen over the last 30 years to record a multi-point game for the Blackhawks, joining Adam Boqvist and Henri Jokiharju. He also led all skaters with a career high 24:04 of time on ice against the Devils.

DO'S AND DONATO'S

Against the Devils, forward Ryan Donato recorded two assists and has four points (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games. He now has 26 points (10G, 16A) over his last 21 games since Feb. 1, which shares third among all NHL skaters over that span. He leads all Chicago skaters with a career high 25 goals this season, while his 30 assists and 55 points each rank third.

TERABYTE

Forward Teuvo Teravainen notched an assist on Wednesday against New Jersey and became the 141st skater in team history to hit 100 points as a Blackhawk. He now has four helpers over his last four games and shares first on the club with 56 points (15G, 41A) in 72 games this season.

