PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Capitals in Friday Matchup

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago travels to Washington D.C. and faces the Capitals for the final time this season
During their last meeting on Dec. 17, Teuvo Teräväinen posted three assists, while Ilya Mikheyev tallied two points (1G, 1A). TJ Brodie and Ryan Donato and each found the back of the net during a 3-2 victory over the Capitals. Mikheyev has recorded nine points (5G, 4A) in nine career games against Washington, including points (2G, 2A) in three of his four games at Capital One Arena.
The Blackhawks fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday evening at the United Center. Connor Murphy posted two points (1G, 1A). Ilya Mikheyev scored a shorthanded goal while Ethan Del Mastro recorded an assist and has helpers (2A) in his last two games. Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar each registered an assist. Ryan Donato went 8-for-12 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle and Blackhawks penalty- killers went 4-for-4 (100%) on Wednesday. Chicago finished the season series against Colorado with a 2-1-1 record.
Against Colorado on Wednesday, defenseman Connor Murphy recorded two points (1G, 1A) and has 19 points (2G, 17A) in 62 games this season, which ties his single-season career-high (19 pts in 2019-20). His career-high 17 assists rank second among all club blueliners. Murphy also led all game skaters with five blocked shots and now ranks 14th in the NHL with 150 blocked shots this season.
Forward Ilya Mikheyev tallied a shorthanded goal against the Avalanche and has six points (3G, 3А) over his last six games. It was Mikheyev's team-leading third shorthanded goal of the season, which shares sixth among all NHL skaters. He now has 32 points (18G, 14A) in 73 games this season, which ties his single-season career-high 32 points (21G, 11A) in 2021-22 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
On Wednesday, Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard notched an assist and has helpers (3A) in three-straight games and five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games. He has recorded 39 assists in 75 games this season and can become the third teenager in Blackhawks history with 40 assists in a season, joining Patrick Kane (51A in 2007-08) and Eddie Olczyk (50A in 1985-86).