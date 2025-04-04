PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Capitals in Friday Matchup

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

During their last meeting on Dec. 17, Teuvo Teräväinen posted three assists, while Ilya Mikheyev tallied two points (1G, 1A). TJ Brodie and Ryan Donato and each found the back of the net during a 3-2 victory over the Capitals. Mikheyev has recorded nine points (5G, 4A) in nine career games against Washington, including points (2G, 2A) in three of his four games at Capital One Arena.