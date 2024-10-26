Skjei's 3rd-period game-winner caps Predators comeback against Blackhawks

Skjei's wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle broke a 2-2 tie and helped the Predators to their second straight win after beginning the season with a five-game losing streak.

“To see us come back in a game like this and get two points is massive,” Skjei said. “Just try to keep that momentum going here after a couple good wins.”

Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators (2-5-0). Alexandre Carrier had two assists, and Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed for the 200th goal of his NHL career.

“We’re obviously not content with where we’re at, but to come on the road and win a game and come back, we haven’t come back yet this year,” said Predators coach Andrew Brunette. “We lost some games that maybe we pushed and didn’t get the comeback. We got it tonight, so it’s got to feel good.”