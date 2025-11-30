Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Greene and Colton Dach also scored for the Blackhawks (11-9-5), who had lost five in a row (0-4-1). Spencer Knight made 23 saves.

“These are moments with our team,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “We’re going to have ups and downs. We’re going to have highs, we’re going to have some lows. We talked about trying to minimize the lows. But I think these are important learning moments for our group. Sometimes that happens.

“I think we've done a pretty good job of that. We've stayed in it pretty good in some tough moments. We've had different moments, and for the most part, we've stayed pretty level-headed. It's an important piece of what we're trying to build here: not having the big emotional highs and lows. You've just got to stay with it. These games are played for 60 minutes for a reason.”

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Chris Kreider scored for his 600th NHL point, and Troy Terry had two assists for the Ducks (15-9-1), who had won four of six (4-2-0). Mrazek made 13 saves on 16 shots before leaving the game. Husso allowed a goal on the only shot he faced.

“We started taking some penalties,” said Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger, who also scored. “We started playing not hard enough, not simple enough. Turnovers and stuff started costing you. We know to play harder than that and better than that. It’s just unfortunate we gave them so many chances.”

Anaheim scored three goals in the first period, including two in the first 47 seconds of the game.

“We’ve been preaching it all season, how we need to come out firing,” Gauthier said. “It’s been too many times this season where we started the game down a goal or down two goals. I was really happy with our group to come out with a couple goals there We’ve got to keep on building it, but it’s a full 60 we need.”

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the game. Terry carried the puck into the offensive zone and passed it from the right face-off circle to Gauthier in the left circle. Gauthier then put a wrist shot past Knight’s stick.

Zellweger scored 32 seconds later to make it 2-0. Knight saved a shot by Terry, but the rebound came out to Zellweger, who shot the puck in from the left dot.

The goals were the fastest two goals to begin a game in Ducks history. The previous mark was held by Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves, who scored 1:37 into the game on March 28, 2017.