Coach’s Challenge: NSH @ CHI – 12:15 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Chicago

Explanation: Video review determined that Chicago’s Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Bedard preceded the puck into the offensive zone and were in an off-side position prior to the goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 7:48 (12:12 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

