Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT win against Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period. Faber skated the puck in from the right point and passed behind the net to Kirill Kaprizov, who made a quick pass in front to Hartman before the forward flicked the puck past Knight.

Johansson made it 2-0 at 7:58. After Jonas Brodin’s shot from the point was stopped by Knight, the puck deflected off Wild forward Michael McCarron over to Johansson, who scored from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

“It’s been a little while,” said Johansson, who hadn’t scored a goal since Jan. 15 and ended a 15-game drought. “I’ve had plenty of chances. I think people know I’m not a shoot-first guy always, but they come in waves sometimes. It’s always frustrating when they don’t go in, but yeah, it was nice to get kind of a lucky one, a fluke one, but those count, too.”

Crevier cut it to 2-1 at 10:47, scoring with a slap shot from above the right circle to the far side.

“From halfway through the game, I think we played really solid,” Crevier said. “I think it's just finding consistency in playing like that or closer to that than we did in the first half.

"It's weird how the game changes sometimes. I think once we got our rhythm, we gained confidence. Then we just went all in and kept going. Once again, it's all about trying to do that more often."

Vladimir Tarasenko restored the Wild’s two-goal lead by making it 3-1 on the power play at 18:30. He scored on a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass by Johansson, giving him three goals in the past two games.