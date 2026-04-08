PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Final Homestand Against Hurricanes

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago welcomes Carolina for the second of two meetings this season
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout, 4-3, on Jan. 22 at Lenovo Center. Ilya Mikheyev logged two points (1G, 1A), while Nick Lardis scored one goal. Spencer Knight made 28 saves on 31 shots (.903%). The Blackhawks have earned points in two of their last three games against the Hurricanes (1-1-1). Forward Ryan Donato has tallied points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against Carolina at United Center and has posted points (1G, 3A) in three of his last four overall games against the club. He’s also recorded eight points (5G, 3A) in 11 career games against the Hurricanes. Knight has logged a 4-1-0 record, a 1.77 goals-against average, a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in five career games against Carolina.
The Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at SAP Center. Frank Nazar notched two points (1G, 1A). Ryan Donato scored his 15th goal of the season. Connor Bedard posted an assist for his 200th career NHL point. Anton Frondell and Teuvo Teravainen each logged one assist. Spencer Knight made 20 saves. Chicago went 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill. The Blackhawks outshot the Sharks, 29-23.
Connor Bedard notched an assist against San Jose on Monday for his 200th career NHL point. He is now riding a three-game assist streak (4A) and has also recorded five helpers over his last five games. Bedard (215 GP) became the first player in Blackhawks history to hit the milestone at age 20 or younger and the 13th player in NHL history to do so. He joins Sidney Crosby (294) and Steven Stamkos (213) as the only active skaters to hit the milestone.
Forward Frank Nazar posted two points (1G, 1A) on Monday against the Sharks and has notched points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games and has logged 17 points (8G, 9A) over his last 18 games. Nazar now ranks second on the team with a career-high 26 assists in 62 games this season, while his career-best 41 points rank third.
Goaltender Spencer Knight recorded 20 saves on Monday against San Jose and now ranks fourth in the NHL with 1,377 saves and fifth with 1,518 shots against this season. Knight has appeared in a career-high 52 games this season, logging a 18-23-11 record, a .907 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and three shutouts. He shares ninth among all NHL goaltenders with a .907 SV% (min. 40 GP).
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On April 9, 1931, Cy Wentworth scored the overtime game-winning goal in a 3-2 Blackhawks victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the 1931 Stanley Cup Final. Wentworth scored in the third overtime, marking the longest Stanley Cup Final contest until 1990.
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On April 9, 1972, Bobby Hull scored three goals in Game 4 of the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road. Pit Martin scored the overtime game-winning goal, 12 seconds into overtime, to give Chicago a 6-5 victory. The victory helped the Blackhawks to a sweep of Pittsburgh.