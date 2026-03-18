Foligno receives warm welcome back from Blackhawks fans

It has only been a few weeks since Chicago Blackhawks fans last saw Nick Foligno, but it didn’t stop them from welcoming back their former captain with open arms.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild forward received a standing ovation from Blackhawks fans in his first game back at United Center since he was traded to Minnesota at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

During a stoppage in the first period, the Blackhawks aired a tribute video of Foligno on the arena video board.

The Blackhawks and their fans then got on their feet to clap for the veteran forward as Foligno saluted the crowd.