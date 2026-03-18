Foligno receives warm welcome back from Blackhawks fans

Former team captain was traded to Wild at trade deadline

MIN@CHI: Foligno gets tribute video, ovation in first game back in Chicago after trade

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

It has only been a few weeks since Chicago Blackhawks fans last saw Nick Foligno, but it didn’t stop them from welcoming back their former captain with open arms.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild forward received a standing ovation from Blackhawks fans in his first game back at United Center since he was traded to Minnesota at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

During a stoppage in the first period, the Blackhawks aired a tribute video of Foligno on the arena video board.

The Blackhawks and their fans then got on their feet to clap for the veteran forward as Foligno saluted the crowd.

One fan held up a sign that said, “Thank you Nick!”

Foligno played three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2023-26. He was named the team’s 36th captain before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Before the game, Foligno said he got dinner with his former Blackhawks teammates on Monday night.

“Lots of emotions. I’m so thankful for my time here (Chicago) and what it’s meant to me and my family and the people we have come to know on and off the ice,” Foligno said after the Wild’s morning skate on Tuesday.

“It’s kind of special that I get to come back here this quick and celebrate in a way with them. And be able to thank the fans and the organization for believing in me…I loved my time here.”

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