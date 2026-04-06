PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit San Jose to Finish Road Trip

AGAINST SAN JOSE

Chicago has earned points in six of their last eight games against San Jose (6-2-0) and have posted a 3-2-0 record over their last five games at SAP Center. Ryan Donato is riding a six-game point streak (5G, 6A) against the Sharks, including a three-game point streak (2G, 3A) at SAP Center. He has also notched 15 points (8G, 7A) in 17 career games against them. Ilya Mikheyev has registered points (2G, 4A) in three-straight games against San Jose and has notched 17 points (7G, 10A) in 12 career games against them. He has also logged points (4G, 2A) in five of his last six games at SAP Center (6G, 7A).