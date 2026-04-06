PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit San Jose to Finish Road Trip

Chicago concludes their season road schedule with a matchup against the Sharks

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

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QUICK HITS

  • The Blackhawks have gone 46-for-53 (86.8%) on the penalty kill over their last 21 road games since Dec. 27, which leads the NHL over that span.
  • Chicago has earned points in six of their last eight games against San Jose (6-2-0) and have posted a 3-2-0 record over their last five games at SAP Center.
  • Forward Connor Bedard tallied two assists against the Kraken on Saturday and is riding a three-game road assist streak (4A). The forward is one point shy of 200 for his NHL career.
  • Ryan Donato is riding a six-game point streak (5G, 6A) against the Sharks, including a three-game point streak (2G, 3A) at SAP Center.

AGAINST SAN JOSE

Chicago has earned points in six of their last eight games against San Jose (6-2-0) and have posted a 3-2-0 record over their last five games at SAP Center. Ryan Donato is riding a six-game point streak (5G, 6A) against the Sharks, including a three-game point streak (2G, 3A)  at SAP Center. He has also notched 15 points (8G, 7A) in 17 career games against them. Ilya Mikheyev has registered points (2G, 4A) in three-straight games against San Jose and has notched 17 points (7G, 10A) in 12 career games against them. He has also logged points (4G, 2A) in five of his last six games at SAP Center (6G, 7A).

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks defeated the Seattle Kraken, 4-2, on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Connor Bedard (2A), Wyatt Kaiser (2A) and Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Sacha Boisvert scored his first career NHL goal. Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each found the back of the net. Kevin Korchinski played in his 100th career NHL game and tallied an assist. Arvid Soderblom made his 100th career NHL start logged 25 saves on 27 shots (.926 SV%).

“I thought we had a good team game."

HEY MICKEY!

Ilya Mikheyev tallied two points (1G, 1A) against Seattle and has now logged five points (2G, 3A) over his last four outings. He ranks third on the club with 16 goals in 72 games this season, while he ranks fifth with 33 points. Mikheyev is now one point shy of matching his career-high 34 points (20G, 14A) from the 2024-25 campaign.

TYLER THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored his career-best 32nd goal of the season against Seattle on Saturday, which leads the club. He has now tallied seven points (4G, 3A) over his last eight games, including two multi-point outings. Bertuzzi ranks second on the club with 56 points (32G, 24A) in 74 games in 2025-26, while his 24 assists rank second.

Bertuzzi scores to put the Blackhawks up by two

SODIE POP

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom logged his 100th career NHL start against the Kraken on Saturday and made 25 saves on 27 shots (.926 SV%) for the victory. He became the 15th netminder in team history to record 100 starts with the club. Soderblom has now posted a 3-1-1 record, .906 save percentage and a 3.15 goals-against average in his last six road games.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT

On April 6, 1975, Tony Esposito played his 71st game of the season, a 3-0 win over the Minnesota North Stars at Chicago Stadium. The mark set a franchise record of most games played by a goalie in a season. Ed Belfour broke it during the 1990–91 campaign.
On April 6, 1995, The Blackhawks traded for Denis Savard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 1996 NHL Draft. It would be Savard’s second stint in Chicago.

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