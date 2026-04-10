RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Game to Hurricanes

Frondell has first multi-goal game of his career, Crevier adds two assists in loss

Final-Score-Home-16x9-2
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks tied it up in the first after going down early but couldn't withstand the Hurricanes' pressure as they drop the first game of their final homestand.

Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the key stats from the night.

🚨 Frondell notched his first career multi-goal game

🍎 Crevier tallied an assist on both of Frondell's goals

🕛 Rinzel led the Blackhawks in ice time with 21:57

_BSP9061
CAD12529
CAD12838
CAD16048
_BSP0262
+6 GettyImages-2270646161
CAD16135
CAD16794
GettyImages-2270038315
GettyImages-2270646060
CAD16925
GettyImages-2270650126

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Hurricanes - Apr 9, 2026

FRONDELL CONTINUES EARLY PRODUCTION

Anton Frondell scored twice against Carolina, notching the first multi-goal game of his NHL career. In doing so, he became the fourth 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to score multiple goals in a single game, joining Connor Bedard (4x; last: March 10, 2024), Kirby Dach (Nov. 17, 2019) and Patrick Kane (Oct. 23, 2007).

Frondell achieved the milestone in just his ninth career game, making him the third Blackhawks rookie in the past 20 years to record his first multi-goal outing in fewer than 10 games, alongside Pius Suter (6 GP in 2020-21) and Kane (9GP in 2007-08).

The night also marked another historic feat, as Frondell became only the fifth player in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967–68) to score in each of his first two career home games with Chicago, joining Jean Savard (4 GP in 1977-78), Cole Guttman (3 GP in 2022-23), Artemi Panarin (2 GP in 2015-16) and Eddie Olczyk (2 GP in 1984-85).

CREVIER DOUBLES UP ON HELPERS

Louis Crevier had an assist on both of Anton Frondell's goals. It's the third time this season where he's tallied multi-assist games (Mar. 31, 2026 vs. WPG & Nov. 12, 2025 vs. NJD) and the sixth time he's had a multi-point game.

ALL THE STATS

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Carolina.

NEXT UP

The Blackhawks continue their final homestand on Saturday for their Hall of Fame game against the St. Louis Blues.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Final Homestand Against Hurricanes

RECAP: Blackhawks Lose Close One to Sharks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit San Jose to Finish Road Trip

RECAP: Boisvert Scores First NHL Goal, Blackhawks Defeat Kraken 4-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip Against Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Three-Game Road Trip Against Oilers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Adam Gajan to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

RECAP: Frondell Scores First NHL Goal but Blackhawks Fall in Overtime

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Jets

RELEASE: Troy Murray Named to Blackhawks Hall of Fame as First‑Ever Builder Inductee

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Protect Lead Against Devils

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap East Coast Trip Against Devils

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Game to Rangers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Jiri Felcman to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Meet Rangers in Friday Night Clash at Madison Square Garden

RECAP: Blackhawks Bested by Flyers