RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Game to Hurricanes

The Blackhawks tied it up in the first after going down early but couldn't withstand the Hurricanes' pressure as they drop the first game of their final homestand.
Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the key stats from the night.
Frondell has first multi-goal game of his career, Crevier adds two assists in loss
The Blackhawks tied it up in the first after going down early but couldn't withstand the Hurricanes' pressure as they drop the first game of their final homestand.
Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the key stats from the night.
Anton Frondell scored twice against Carolina, notching the first multi-goal game of his NHL career. In doing so, he became the fourth 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to score multiple goals in a single game, joining Connor Bedard (4x; last: March 10, 2024), Kirby Dach (Nov. 17, 2019) and Patrick Kane (Oct. 23, 2007).
Frondell achieved the milestone in just his ninth career game, making him the third Blackhawks rookie in the past 20 years to record his first multi-goal outing in fewer than 10 games, alongside Pius Suter (6 GP in 2020-21) and Kane (9GP in 2007-08).
The night also marked another historic feat, as Frondell became only the fifth player in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967–68) to score in each of his first two career home games with Chicago, joining Jean Savard (4 GP in 1977-78), Cole Guttman (3 GP in 2022-23), Artemi Panarin (2 GP in 2015-16) and Eddie Olczyk (2 GP in 1984-85).
Louis Crevier had an assist on both of Anton Frondell's goals. It's the third time this season where he's tallied multi-assist games (Mar. 31, 2026 vs. WPG & Nov. 12, 2025 vs. NJD) and the sixth time he's had a multi-point game.
The Blackhawks continue their final homestand on Saturday for their Hall of Fame game against the St. Louis Blues.