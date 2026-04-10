RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Game to Hurricanes

FRONDELL CONTINUES EARLY PRODUCTION

Anton Frondell scored twice against Carolina, notching the first multi-goal game of his NHL career. In doing so, he became the fourth 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to score multiple goals in a single game, joining Connor Bedard (4x; last: March 10, 2024), Kirby Dach (Nov. 17, 2019) and Patrick Kane (Oct. 23, 2007).

Frondell achieved the milestone in just his ninth career game, making him the third Blackhawks rookie in the past 20 years to record his first multi-goal outing in fewer than 10 games, alongside Pius Suter (6 GP in 2020-21) and Kane (9GP in 2007-08).

The night also marked another historic feat, as Frondell became only the fifth player in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967–68) to score in each of his first two career home games with Chicago, joining Jean Savard (4 GP in 1977-78), Cole Guttman (3 GP in 2022-23), Artemi Panarin (2 GP in 2015-16) and Eddie Olczyk (2 GP in 1984-85).