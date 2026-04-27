NEWS: GEICO and the Blackhawks Celebrate Centennial Fandom Through the “4th Star of the Season”

From lifelong loyalty to the next generation of fans, four Blackhawks supporters embody the past, present and future of hockey in Chicago

End of Season-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

Hockey in Chicago has always been bigger than wins and losses. It’s a shared history – passed down through families, built inside packed arenas, and carried forward by new generations discovering the game for the first time.

As part of the Blackhawks Centennial season, GEICO and the organization partnered to honor those stories through the GEICO 4thStar of the Season program, celebrating fans who represent key chapters in the franchise’s storied history – from the earliest traditions to championship memories and the next generation shaping the game’s future.

Each winner was recognized during a Centennial theme night at the United Center, with all four ultimately returning as VIPs on Fan Appreciation Night – a fitting tribute to the people who make every game unforgettable.

THE ORIGINALS: GREG KUJAWA

For decades, Blackhawks fandom has been passed down, preserved and proudly celebrated. Recognized as the GEICO 4th Star for The Originals chapter, Greg Kujawa represents the fans whose loyalty helped shape everything the team is today – carrying memories, traditions and history from one season to the next.

THE MADHOUSE: PATRICK GIANNINI

More than a building, this chapter represents the emotion, energy and shared experience that define Blackhawks hockey at the United Center. Honored as the GEICO 4th Star for The Madhouse chapter, Patrick Giannini reflects the energy, noise and family connections that turn a night at the United Center into a lifelong memory.

THE BANNER YEARS: ALYSSA ROGERS

Born out of unforgettable moments and championship memories, this era pulled a new generation of fans into Blackhawks hockey. Celebrated as the GEICO 4th Star for The Banner Years chapter, Alyssa Rogers represents the fans who found not only their passion for the game during this time, but a lasting sense of community.

THE NEXT ORIGINALS: ANGELA WATOR

The future of hockey is being shaped now – by new players, new fans and new opportunities. Acknowledged as the GEICO 4th Star for The Next Originals chapter, Angela Wator represents the next generation of Blackhawks fandom, where accessibility, inclusion and love of the game continue to grow.

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