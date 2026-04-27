NEWS: GEICO and the Blackhawks Celebrate Centennial Fandom Through the “4th Star of the Season”

Hockey in Chicago has always been bigger than wins and losses. It’s a shared history – passed down through families, built inside packed arenas, and carried forward by new generations discovering the game for the first time.

As part of the Blackhawks Centennial season, GEICO and the organization partnered to honor those stories through the GEICO 4thStar of the Season program, celebrating fans who represent key chapters in the franchise’s storied history – from the earliest traditions to championship memories and the next generation shaping the game’s future.

Each winner was recognized during a Centennial theme night at the United Center, with all four ultimately returning as VIPs on Fan Appreciation Night – a fitting tribute to the people who make every game unforgettable.