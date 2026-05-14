RELEASE: Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Roman Kantserov on Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Chicago signs forward through 2028-29 season with $1,075,000 cap hit deal

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Roman Kantserov on a three-year, entry-level contract ($1,075,000 salary cap hit). The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and will run through the 2028-29 season.

Kantserov, 21, led the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 36 goals during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing the campaign with 64 points (36G, 28A) in 63 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. His 36 goals and 64 points are the most recorded in a single season by a player under the age of 22 in league history. Additionally, he set career highs in games played (63), goals (36), assists (28) and points (64). He also notched eight points (4G, 4A) in 15 postseason games and represented Magnitogorsk at the 2026 KHL All-Star Game.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward has compiled 117 points (57G, 60A) in 164 career regular-season KHL games with Magnitogorsk from 2022-26. He’s also made three trips to the KHL Playoffs, totaling 23 points (8G, 15A) in 44 career postseason games. During the 2024 KHL Playoffs, Kantserov helped Metallurg to a Gagarin Cup Championship, registering 13 points (4G, 9A) in 23 playoff games that season. He ranked third on the club with nine assists and fourth with 13 points during the championship run.

The native of Magnitogorsk, Russia was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (44th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

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