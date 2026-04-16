RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension with General Manager Kyle Davidson

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. Per club policy, specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davidson, who is in his 16th season with the organization, is currently in his fourth season as General Manager after being named the 10th General Manager in franchise history on March 1, 2022. He also served as Interim General Manager for one season beginning on Oct. 26, 2021.

During his time as General Manager, Davidson has led an extensive rebuild focused on acquiring and developing young talent. Since taking over, he has overseen the drafting of 38 total players, including 11 in the first round, adding such players as forwards Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar, defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel, while also acquiring goaltender Spencer Knight in a blockbuster trade with the Florida Panthers on March 1, 2025.

Prior to being named Interim General Manager, Davidson, 37, held the position of Assistant General Manager of Hockey Administration and was primarily responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Blackhawks salary cap management. In addition, he has spent time throughout his career across all functional departments of Hockey Operations including player contract negotiations, entry draft, salary arbitration, collective bargaining agreement administration as well as scouting at the professional and amateur levels.

Before joining the Blackhawks, Davidson's first National Hockey League (NHL) front office experience came with the Ottawa Senators. He also spent time in the front office of the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Sudbury, Ontario, native graduated from the Sports Administration program at Laurentian University in 2010. He and his wife, Angelica, and their two daughters, Willa and Charlotte, currently reside in suburban Chicago.

Blackhawks Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Danny Wirtz

"Kyle’s exceptional body of work to date has set us down the path of bringing sustainable, championship-caliber hockey back to Chicago. In a short amount of time, he’s rebuilt the team through strong drafting and player development, delivering a league-leading prospect pool and the beginnings of our future core. He alongside Head Coach Jeff Blashill have redefined our locker room's culture and mentality, and we are seeing improvements in all of the underlying areas that make winning possible. We believe in Kyle’s vision for this team and remain fully committed to his plan to return the Blackhawks to the top of our sport.”

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson

“I am extremely grateful for the support that Danny Wirtz has shown me these last four years. His commitment to our shared vision for the future of the Blackhawks has been vital to the success we’ve seen as we’ve worked to build our roster into a team that can compete for years to come. We still have lots of work to do as we strive to bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago and I’m excited to continue building a team that our fans can be proud of.”