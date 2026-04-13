PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres in Penultimate Game of the Season

AGAINST BUFFALO

The Blackhawks host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday evening. Monday’s game will be the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago has posted a 11-3-0 record in their last 14 games against the Sabres at United Center. The Blackhawks are also 17-8-2 over their last 27 games against Buffalo overall. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has logged 22 points (7G, 15A) over his last 17 games against the Sabres, including seven multi-point outings. He’s notched 23 points (7G, 16A) in 25 career games against them. Goaltender Spencer Knight has a 4-1-0 record, a .916 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average in five career games against Buffalo.