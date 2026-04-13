PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres in Penultimate Game of the Season

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago welcomes Buffalo to United Center for the second of two meetings this season
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday evening. Monday’s game will be the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago has posted a 11-3-0 record in their last 14 games against the Sabres at United Center. The Blackhawks are also 17-8-2 over their last 27 games against Buffalo overall. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has logged 22 points (7G, 15A) over his last 17 games against the Sabres, including seven multi-point outings. He’s notched 23 points (7G, 16A) in 25 career games against them. Goaltender Spencer Knight has a 4-1-0 record, a .916 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average in five career games against Buffalo.
The Blackhawks dropped a 5-3 decision to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon at United Center. Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals, including tallying his 200th career NHL point. Ryan Greene scored his 10th goal of the season. Connor Bedard notched an assist and led all skaters with 23:18 of time on ice. Anton Frondell posted an assist and shared first among all skaters with six shots on goal. Tyler Bertuzzi and Sacha Boisvert each recorded an assist. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves. Chicago outshot the Blues, 34-28.
Rookie forward Anton Frondell recorded an assist against St. Louis and is riding a career-long three-game point streak (2G, 2A). Frondell has posted nine points (3G, 6A) over his first 10 NHL games, which are the second-most by an 18-year-old in team history through their first 10 NHL games, following Patrick Kane (3G, 10A in 10 GP). He also ranks eighth all-time by a Blackhawks rookie skater with nine points through his first 10 NHL games.
Forward Ilya Mikheyev tallied two goals against St. Louis on Saturday, including his 200th career NHL point and his career-high 35th point of the season (18G, 17A). The forward has notched 35 points in 75 games this season, besting his previous career-high 34 points (20G, 14A) from the 2024-25 campaign. With his second goal against St. Louis, Mikheyev became the 18th active Russian-born skater to hit 200 career NHL points (98G, 102A).
Connor Bedard notched an assist on Saturday against the Blues and has now recorded five helpers over his last five games. He is now one assist shy of matching his career-best 44 assists from the 2024-25 campaign. Bedard ranks first on the team in assists (43) and points (73) in 67 games this season, while he ranks second in goals (30). His 30 goals and 73 points are both career-highs.
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On April 13, 2023, Jonathan Toews played his final game with the Blackhawks, logging one goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He finished his Blackhawks career with 883 points (372G, 511A) in 1067 regular-season games.
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The Blackhawks defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0, on April 13, 1974. Chicago registered 10 shots on goal in the game, a record for fewest in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. Tony Esposito made 32 saves on 32 shots and Germain Gagnon scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks in the victory.