RECAP: Boisvert Scores First NHL Goal, Blackhawks Defeat Kraken 4-2

The Blackhawks scored twice in the second and added two more in the third to secure a road victory against the Kraken, 4-2.
Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the highlights, standout moments, and key stats from the night.
Teravainen, Bertuzzi and Mikheyev add goals in win
The Blackhawks scored twice in the second and added two more in the third to secure a road victory against the Kraken, 4-2.
Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the highlights, standout moments, and key stats from the night.
Sacha Boisvert netted his first NHL goal in his fifth career game with the assists coming from Kevin Korchinski and Landon Slaggert. He had two total shots and was 2/5 in the faceoff dot in 9:18 of ice time.
Connor Bedard (2A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Wyatt Kaiser (2A) each had two points in the victory. Bedard now has 14 points (5G, 9A) in his last 15 games, while Mikheyev has recorded six points (3G, 3A) over his last seven outings.
Arvid Soderblom made his 100th career NHL start and made 25 saves on 27 shots for a .926 save percentage. It's the third time in his last four starts that he's had above a .910 save percentage.
The Blackhawks wrap up their final road trip on Monday night when they face the San Jose Sharks.