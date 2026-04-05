RECAP: Boisvert Scores First NHL Goal, Blackhawks Defeat Kraken 4-2

Teravainen, Bertuzzi and Mikheyev add goals in win

Final-Score-Away-16x9Final-Score-Away-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks scored twice in the second and added two more in the third to secure a road victory against the Kraken, 4-2.

Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the highlights, standout moments, and key stats from the night.

🚨 Boisvert's first career NHL goal proved to be the game winner

2️⃣ Bedard, Mikheyev and Kaiser tallied two points each

🥅 Soderblom made his 100th career NHL start and saved 25 of 27 shots

CAD18402
CAD18998
CAD19015
CAD19077
CAD19138
+6 CAD19587
CAD19700
CAD19916
CAD19989
GettyImages-2245022678
GettyImages-2269295178
GettyImages-2269295209

GALLERY: Blackhawks at Kraken - Apr 4, 2026

BOISVERT'S FIRST

Sacha Boisvert netted his first NHL goal in his fifth career game with the assists coming from Kevin Korchinski and Landon Slaggert. He had two total shots and was 2/5 in the faceoff dot in 9:18 of ice time.

TWICE AS NICE

Connor Bedard (2A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Wyatt Kaiser (2A) each had two points in the victory. Bedard now has 14 points (5G, 9A) in his last 15 games, while Mikheyev has recorded six points (3G, 3A) over his last seven outings.

TWICE AS NICE

Arvid Soderblom made his 100th career NHL start and made 25 saves on 27 shots for a .926 save percentage. It's the third time in his last four starts that he's had above a .910 save percentage.

ALL THE STATS

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Seattle

NEXT UP

The Blackhawks wrap up their final road trip on Monday night when they face the San Jose Sharks.

News Feed

Blackhawks hang on, hand Kraken 4th loss in row

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip Against Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Three-Game Road Trip Against Oilers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Adam Gajan to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

RECAP: Frondell Scores First NHL Goal but Blackhawks Fall in Overtime

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Jets

RELEASE: Troy Murray Named to Blackhawks Hall of Fame as First‑Ever Builder Inductee

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Protect Lead Against Devils

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap East Coast Trip Against Devils

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Game to Rangers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Jiri Felcman to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Meet Rangers in Friday Night Clash at Madison Square Garden

RECAP: Blackhawks Bested by Flyers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Set Against Flyers

RECAP: Frondell Records First NHL Point in Blackhawks Win Over Islanders

NEWS: Frondell Set to Make NHL Debut Against Islanders