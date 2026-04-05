RECAP: Boisvert Scores First NHL Goal, Blackhawks Defeat Kraken 4-2

The Blackhawks scored twice in the second and added two more in the third to secure a road victory against the Kraken, 4-2.

Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the highlights, standout moments, and key stats from the night.

🚨 Boisvert's first career NHL goal proved to be the game winner

2️⃣ Bedard, Mikheyev and Kaiser tallied two points each

🥅 Soderblom made his 100th career NHL start and saved 25 of 27 shots