NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Bring Community Together for Floor Hockey Tournament

5th annual event featured the unveiling of the final Centennial Year Project mural

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC) brought together youth, families and community members this past Saturday, May 9, at the Bartlett J. McCartin Club for the 5th Annual Floor Hockey Tournament – an event that celebrated competition, creativity and the continued impact of a longstanding partnership.

Throughout the day, young athletes from multiple Clubs across the city competed in a series of games and skills challenges as part of the organization’s G.O.A.L. floor hockey program. The tournament served as a culminating experience for participants, providing an opportunity to showcase their skills while building confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship in a fun, supportive environment.

“Our work is rooted in investing in Chicago’s neighborhoods and creating opportunities for young people to feel connected, supported and included,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, events like this tournament and projects like our Centennial murals bring sport and creativity together in ways that build confidence, strengthen community and create a lasting sense of belonging.”

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The event also marked a major milestone with the unveiling of the final mural created as part of the Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Year Project. Designed by Chicago-based artist Alyssa Low, the mural, which reflects themes of community, creativity and connection, serves as a lasting visual representation of the partnership between the Blackhawks and BGCC.

The mural is part of an ongoing commitment to expanding both youth sports and public art across Chicago. Through a $3 million, 10-year investment, the Blackhawks are working alongside BGCC to create opportunities for young people to engage in sports-based development and creative expression in neighborhoods across the city. The initiative brings local artists together with Club members to design and install large-scale murals, each rooted in the identities and stories of the communities they represent.

“Days like this are a powerful reminder of what’s possible when young people are given the opportunity to grow, compete and express themselves,” said Susanna Wickham, President and CEO of BGCC. “The mural and this tournament reflect the creativity, determination and potential we see in our Club members every day, and the kind of community we’re building together with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.”

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For Low, the project offered a unique opportunity to collaborate directly with Club members and bring their ideas to life through art, creating something meaningful that will live within the community for years to come.

“The inspiration really came from the community itself and being in this neighborhood,” said Low. “We pulled from both Boys & Girls Clubs and Blackhawks influences, bringing the colors together and highlighting the kinds of activities that happen in this space. I really hope it brings a sense of inspiration and excitement, and that when kids walk into the Club, they feel that love and energy right away.”

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The mural reveal brought together participants, families and partners for a shared moment of celebration before tournament play resumed for the afternoon.

On the court, teams advanced through semifinal matchups into a championship game that showcased the energy and growth of the athletes, with players demonstrating not only their skills but also the confidence and camaraderie developed through the program.

From the competition on the floor to the creativity reflected on the walls, the day underscored the power of sport and art to bring people together and create meaningful opportunities for Chicago’s next generation.

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