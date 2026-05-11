NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Bring Community Together for Floor Hockey Tournament

The Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC) brought together youth, families and community members this past Saturday, May 9, at the Bartlett J. McCartin Club for the 5th Annual Floor Hockey Tournament – an event that celebrated competition, creativity and the continued impact of a longstanding partnership.

Throughout the day, young athletes from multiple Clubs across the city competed in a series of games and skills challenges as part of the organization’s G.O.A.L. floor hockey program. The tournament served as a culminating experience for participants, providing an opportunity to showcase their skills while building confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship in a fun, supportive environment.

“Our work is rooted in investing in Chicago’s neighborhoods and creating opportunities for young people to feel connected, supported and included,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, events like this tournament and projects like our Centennial murals bring sport and creativity together in ways that build confidence, strengthen community and create a lasting sense of belonging.”