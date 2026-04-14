PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks in Final Game of Season

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago closes out the 2025–26 campaign with a Western Conference matchup against San Jose at United Center
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks finish the 2025-26 season on Wednesday evening against the San Jose Sharks at United Center. Chicago is riding a four-game home win streak against the Sharks and has earned points in 18 of their last 23 games against them at United Center (16-5-2). The Blackhawks have also taken points in six of their last nine overall games against San Jose (6-3-0). Ryan Donato is riding a seven-game point streak (6G, 6A) against the Sharks and has logged goals (6G) in five of his last six games against them. He has also notched 16 points (9G, 7A) in 18 career games against them.
The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1, on Monday night at United Center. Ryan Greene scored his first career NHL shorthanded goal and tallied two hits. Ilya Mikheyev recorded his 18th assist of the season. Frank Nazar went 6-for-9 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle. Anton Frondell logged a team-high five shots on goal. Spencer Knight made 21 saves. Chicago went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks rank second in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 83.8% this season (196-for-234). The club has allowed 38 power play goals against this season, which shares second in the NHL. Ryan Greene scored a shorthanded goal on Monday against the Sabres, giving the club six shorthanded goals in 2025-26. Chicago shares 15th in the NHL with six shorthanded goals this season.
Chicago leads the NHL with 118 points and 81 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 37 goals rank fifth. The Blackhawks also rank first in the league with 21.5% of their points and 23.5% of their assists coming from rookie skaters. Anton Frondell has notched points (2G, 2A) in three of his last four games and has logged nine points (3G, 6A) over his first 11 NHL games. Since his NHL debut on March 24, Frondell shares second among all NHL rookies with six assists, while he shares third with nine points.
Ryan Greene scored his 11th goal of the season on Monday against Buffalo and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He leads all Chicago rookies with 11 goals and 28 points in 80 games in 2025-26, while he ranks second with 17 assists. Greene became the third Blackhawks rookie skater over the last five years to record 10+ goals in a season, joining Connor Bedard (22) and Frank Nazar (12).
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On April 15, 1993, Jeremy Roenick scored his 50th goal of the season in a 3-2 Blackhawks victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Stadium. He became the second player in team history to record back-to-back 50-goal seasons, joining Bobby Hull.
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Jeff Hackett and Jocelyn Thibault are the only goaltenders in team history to record a regular-season shutout against the San Jose Sharks. Both shutouts occurred on the road.