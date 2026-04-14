PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks in Final Game of Season

AGAINST SAN JOSE

The Blackhawks finish the 2025-26 season on Wednesday evening against the San Jose Sharks at United Center. Chicago is riding a four-game home win streak against the Sharks and has earned points in 18 of their last 23 games against them at United Center (16-5-2). The Blackhawks have also taken points in six of their last nine overall games against San Jose (6-3-0). Ryan Donato is riding a seven-game point streak (6G, 6A) against the Sharks and has logged goals (6G) in five of his last six games against them. He has also notched 16 points (9G, 7A) in 18 career games against them.