RECAP: Blackhawks Can't Sustain Early Spark in 5-1 Loss to Sabres

Chicago's penalty kill stands tall but power play can't break through in loss

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks struck first on a shorthanded goal but were unable to keep pace afterward, dropping a 5-1 decision to the Sabres at United Center.

Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the key stats from the night.

🚨 Greene scored his 11th of the season

🍎 Mikheyev added an assist to increase his career-high points total

🕛 Bedard logged a team-high 22:31 of ice time

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GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Sabres - Apr 13, 2026

THE KILLERS

Chicago's penalty kill continued to deliver, going 2-for-2 against Buffalo. With the performance, the Blackhawks improved to 84.2% on the season at home (101-for-120), ranking second in the NHL, and 83.8% overall (196-for-234), also second league-wide.

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Buffalo.

YOUNG GUNS

Ryan Greene opened the scoring for the Blackhawks for the second straight game, netting a shorthanded goal for his 11th of the season. The marker pushed Chicago's rookie point total to a league-leading 118, highlighted by an NHL-best 81 assists and 37 goals that ranks fifth overall. Rookie skaters have accounted for 21.5% of the Blackhawks points and 23.5% of their assists this season, both tops in the league.

ALL THE STATS

NEXT UP

The Blackhawks play their final game of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday when the San Jose Sharks come to town.

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