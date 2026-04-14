RECAP: Blackhawks Can't Sustain Early Spark in 5-1 Loss to Sabres

The Blackhawks struck first on a shorthanded goal but were unable to keep pace afterward, dropping a 5-1 decision to the Sabres at United Center.

Read (and watch) more for a breakdown of the key stats from the night.

🚨 Greene scored his 11th of the season

🍎 Mikheyev added an assist to increase his career-high points total

🕛 Bedard logged a team-high 22:31 of ice time