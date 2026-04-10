PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Blues for Hall of Fame Game

AGAINST ST. LOUIS

The Blackhawks host the St. Louis on Saturday afternoon at United Center for the fourth and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago holds a 2-1-0 record against the Blues this season. Connor Bedard has recorded five assists over his last two games against St. Louis and has logged helpers (7A) in four of his last five games against them. Andre Burakovsky has posted goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against St. Louis. He’s tallied 11 goals in 35 career games against the Blues, which are the most he’s recorded against a single opponent in his career. Ilya Mikheyev has logged six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games against the Blues, including two multi-point games.