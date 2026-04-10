PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Blues for Hall of Fame Game

Chicago hosts St. Louis for the fourth and final meeting this season

4_11Game-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 4:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago holds a 2-1-0 record against the Blues this season and has earned points in three of their last five games against St. Louis (2-2-1).
  • The Blackhawks lead the NHL with a home penalty kill percentage of 84.6% this season (99-for-117).
  • Rookie forward Anton Frondell tallied two goals on Thursday against the Hurricanes for his first career NHL multi-point games and has logged eight points (3G, 5A) over his first nine NHL outings.
  • Defenseman Louis Crevier logged two assists against Carolina on Thursday and has tallied five helpers over his last six games.
  • Landon Slaggert appeared in his 100th career NHL game on Thursday against Carolina and became the fifth skater selected in the third round or later of the 2020 NHL Draft to hit 100 career NHL games (Wyatt Kaiser & Crevier).

AGAINST ST. LOUIS

The Blackhawks host the St. Louis on Saturday afternoon at United Center for the fourth and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago holds a 2-1-0 record against the Blues this season. Connor Bedard has recorded five assists over his last two games against St. Louis and has logged helpers (7A) in four of his last five games against them. Andre Burakovsky has posted goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against St. Louis. He’s tallied 11 goals in 35 career games against the Blues, which are the most he’s recorded against a single opponent in his career. Ilya Mikheyev has logged six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games against the Blues, including two multi-point games.

"The most important thing is that you win those 1-on-1 battles."

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 7-2, on Thursday at United Center. Anton Frondell notched two goals. Louis Crevier posted two assists and two hits. Alex Vlasic registered an assist and two blocked shots. Connor Bedard went 10-for-13 (76.9%) in the faceoff circle. Landon Slaggert appeared in his 100th career NHL game. Chicago went a perfect 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill and outshot the Hurricanes, 25-22.

HOME ALONE

The Blackhawks lead the NHL with a home penalty kill percentage of 84.6% this season (99-for-117). Rookie forward Anton Frondell recorded his first career NHL multi-goal game on Thursday and has notched goals (3G) in each of his two home games this season. Defenseman Louis Crevier has logged six points (1G, 5A) in his last four games at United Center, including three multi-point games.

LAND ROVER

Forward Landon Slaggert appeared in his 100th career NHL game on Thursday against Carolina and became the fifth skater selected in the third round or later of the 2020 NHL Draft to hit 100 career games (Wyatt Kaiser & Louis Crevier). Slaggert has posted career highs in games played (51), goals (3) and points (7) with Chicago in 2025-26.

SPIRIT OF ST. LOUIS

Defenseman Louis Crevier logged two assists against Carolina on Thursday and has tallied five helpers over his last six games. He’s notched career highs in games played (75), goals (5), assists (18) and points (23) with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign. Crevier ranks second on the team with 119 hits and 91 blocked shots this season.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT

On April 11, 1993, defenseman Chris Chelios tallied an assist for his 500th career NHL point. Chicago tied the Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Stadium.
Goaltender Glenn Hall appeared in 618 career games with the Blackhawks from 1957-67, logging 276 wins and a .916 save percentage during that span. He would finish his career with the Blues from 1967-71.

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