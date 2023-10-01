News Feed

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

RELEASE: Weeks Released from PTO

FEATURE: Reichel, Soderblom, Vlasic Prepare to make Jump From AHL to NHL 

MEDICAL: Kurashev to Miss Morning Skate on Saturday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Wild 

BLOG: Guttman Feels Ready After Season-Ending Injury Last Season

RELEASE: Luypen Assigned to Rockford, Four Released from ATO

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Records Two Points in Preseason Debut

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason Against Blues at Home

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare for First Preseason Game

FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

MEDICAL: Dickinson to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Return Felcman to SCL Tigers

BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery

The forward underwent surgery on his right femuer

KurversPractice-20230913-008
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:

“Blackhawks forward Samuel Savoie underwent successful surgery on his right femur on Sunday in Minnesota, and we expect him to make a full recovery.”

