MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:
“Blackhawks forward Samuel Savoie underwent successful surgery on his right femur on Sunday in Minnesota, and we expect him to make a full recovery.”
