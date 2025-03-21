Moore, Turcotte score, Kings hold off Blackhawks

Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves for the Kings (37-21-9), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven games and are third in the Pacific Division.

“I thought it was a really mature win because two goals early, and then that’s it until the empty net (goal late in the game),” Kuemper said. “We didn’t change the way we were playing, made sure we were defending hard all game. That’s a big road win for us."

Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (20-40-9), and Spencer Knight made 30 saves. The Blackhawks are 0-5-1 in their past six games.

“Yeah, they took it to us in the first period,” Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. “A lot of traffic, a lot of shots, a lot of extra rebounds and stuff. Spencer did a good job of keeping us in there. The last two periods, I think we had more quality chances but didn’t go our way.”

Moore gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:45 of the first period. He moved into the offensive zone, stopped, moved into the slot and scored on a wrist shot past Knight’s stick side.

Turcotte made it 2-0 at 9:44 when he tipped in Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot from the left boards.

“The ‘D’ were doing a great job getting the puck to the net,” Turcotte said. “I knew (Gavrikov) was shooting, kind of scoped (it) out, got a stick on it. Yeah, good bounce. Right place, right time.”