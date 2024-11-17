Silovs makes 28 saves, Canucks hold off Blackhawks

Mikheyev returned to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch and scored 6:50 into the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Nick Foligno took the puck to the net with one hand around defenseman Erik Brannstrom and the rebound went right to Mikheyev unchecked on the other side of the crease.

“It's a great play from [Foligno] and just, it's simple,” Mikheyev said. “Not simple, it's hard to do, but we need more to just play like [Foligno].”

It was the second goal in 16 games this season for Mikheyev, who spent two seasons with the Canucks before being traded to Chicago on June 26 and was back in the lineup in place of Taylor Hall, a surprise healthy scratch.

“It's good, but it's not enough,” Mikheyev said of scoring against his old team.

Pettersson tied it 1-1 on the power play at 4:56 of the second period, when his one-touch pass from the left of the crease intended for Conor Garland on the backdoor bounced in off the skate of Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy.

“Lucky bounce but take it,” Pettersson said.

Silovs, who was making his fourth start of the season and second in the past month, stopped Foligno on a breakaway on a five-hole shot at 14:15 of the second period after a turnover just inside the Canucks blue line.

“Just had to be ready, like risk management, things happen, turn over, make a save, calm the atmosphere down,” Silovs said. “I felt great, had a lot of confidence. Guys were doing a good job too, a good [penalty] kill that gives you a huge boost, especially at end of the first period, that's crucial. And then we started to play really well in the second and took over.”

The 23-year-old Latvian goalie spent most of last season in the American Hockey League but took over four games into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith, and helped the Canucks eliminate the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference First Round before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the second. This season hasn’t started as well, however, with an 0-2-1 record and .808 save percentage limiting his opportunities before Saturday.

“It's awesome to see,” Pettersson said. “He looked like the playoff Arty. He made some really good saves.”

Brannstrom put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 4:25 of the third period with a one-timer of a loose puck above the left face-off circle that deflected off the skate of Murphy in the slot and past Soderblom on the short side. It was the defenseman’s second goal in three games and his first game-winning goal in the NHL.

“Always fun to score,” Brannstrom said.