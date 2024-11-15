Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 15
© Edmonton Oilers/ Chicago Magazine
Sure, Connor McDavid recorded his 1,000th career point on Thursday, but his teammates’ custom T-shirts were the real winner. After the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators, the team sported T-shirts with a hilarious picture of McDavid courtesy of Leon Draisaitl. On the tees, the Oilers captain is sporting a plaid shirt, chain necklace and shades. “This guy’s got 1,000 NHL points” was written around the picture. Draisaitl told reporters he didn’t make the shirts, but he sent the picture of McDavid out.
Ranking: Picture perfect
Evgeni Malkin won the Internet this week. Before his 500th goal ceremony, the Penguins shared a funny video starring the veteran forward. The video opens with a shot of an equipment bag in the Penguins locker room with the words “Mario, Sid, Jagr…not enough people talk about how Geno is the best Penguin ever))))))” written on the clip. The camera then flips to Malkin who is sitting in his stall and “oops!!!!” is written on the video.
Ranking: Cinema
3. Jonathan Lekkerimaki parents
The Lekkerimaki family had a night to remember on Thursday. The Vancouver Canucks rookie scored his first NHL goal during the team’s game against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Just a few minutes into the first period, Lekkerimaki scored on a snap shot. His parents had a priceless reaction with his father videotaping the milestone and his mother tearing up.
Ranking: Precious moments
Dylan Strome and a young cancer patient shared a sweet moment during the Washington Capitals Fight Cancer skate on Monday. The Capitals forward hung with a young girl named Eliza in the team’s locker room before the event. The two had a very important conversation while putting on their skates. Eliza told Strome she had five favorite colors which the Capitals forward then asked to guess. Strome guessed four of Eliza’s favorite colors correctly but stumbled on the last one. Eliza helped him out pointing at her sock color which was white.
Ranking: Certified girl dad
Connor Bedard recreated an iconic scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” for a feature in Chicago Magazine. The Chicago Blackhawks star stood in front of “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” painting at the Art Institute of Chicago for the feature’s cover picture. The feature was appropriately titled, “Conor Bedard’s No Days Off.”
Ranking: Conor Bedard, you’re my hero
Tage Thompson shared a moment with a young Tage Thompson on Saturday. A young Buffalo Sabres fan held up a sign that read, “My name is…Tage Thompson, too! This is my first hockey game!!!” The Sabres forward saw the sign and flipped the young kid a puck.
Ranking: Insert pointing Spiderman meme