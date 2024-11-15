Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 15

Dylan Strome and a young cancer patient shared a sweet moment during the Washington Capitals Fight Cancer skate on Monday. The Capitals forward hung with a young girl named Eliza in the team’s locker room before the event. The two had a very important conversation while putting on their skates. Eliza told Strome she had five favorite colors which the Capitals forward then asked to guess. Strome guessed four of Eliza’s favorite colors correctly but stumbled on the last one. Eliza helped him out pointing at her sock color which was white.

Ranking: Certified girl dad