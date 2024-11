Super 16: McDavid’s return helps Oilers move up in power rankings

The season is more than a month old and we're starting to see the strengths and weaknesses of every team. They're becoming more evident with each game.

But we're positive here at the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings, so we're going to focus on the good, as in the best thing going at the moment for each team ranked this week.

It could be a player or players. It could be special teams or a goalie. It could be depth. In the case of the No. 1 Winnipeg Jets, it could be everything.

Read below to find out who is ranked where and why, because the best thing going for them has to be a big reason for it.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the “best” edition of the Super 16: