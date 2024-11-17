Bedard has quiet night in return to Vancouver with Blackhawks

19-year-old forward gets 1 shot during loss in 1st game at hometown arena

bedard-chi-van-homecoming

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

VANCOUVER -- Connor Bedard had been to Rogers Arena as a Vancouver Canucks fan several times when he was a kid.

Skating on the ice there, though?

“One time, this camp that was on this ice, and I was 4 or 5 years old,” Bedard, the No. 1 pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft said prior to their 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

“It was my first time being on NHL ice. I don't remember it that well, but I would think it would've (seemed very big).”

Bedard’s second time on Rogers Arena ice was quieter than he would’ve liked. The 19-year-old forward had one shot on goal in 16:48 of ice time for the Blackhawks, who have scored just one regulation goal in each of their past five games. But it was nevertheless a chance to come home and be around the people who are special to him.

The Blackhawks did not practice on Friday, which gave Bedard a chance to spend time with his family. With the team staying over in Vancouver before heading back to Chicago on Sunday, he expected to see others following the game.

The crowd gave a cheer of recognition to Bedard as a camera panned across his back during the singing of the American national anthem.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he expected the return home would bring a little extra jump to Bedard’s step. Unfortunately, it didn’t break him out of his scoring slump. Bedard, who has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, has one point in his past four (an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 7). His last goal came in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Oct. 26.

Blackhawks at Canucks | Recap

He's still looking for the touch he had last season, when he led the Blackhawks with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games and won the Calder Trophy, awarded to the League’s top rookie.

Richardson didn’t think Bedard was pressing.

“I think he’s maybe holding onto the puck a little too long and looking for something better,” he said.

“We try to encourage him to shoot the puck. He’s an elusive shooter and he’s dangerous. If we can get him skating and shooting the puck on the fly, I think that’s when he’s the most dangerous. But sometimes it’s the way the game goes. You have to have a little patience and put it in and forecheck and hopefully turn pucks over.”

With the Blackhawks trailing 2-1 with less about two minutes remaining in regulation, Bedard tried to send the puck deep into the offensive zone. He didn’t connect, however, and Canucks forward J.T. Miller scored an empty-net goal at 18:04 of the third period.

“I’m sure that was probably a blow. He just missed the puck and the empty net, that’s just a little bit of salt in the wound I think coming home for his first game here,” Richardson said. “But I saw the guys patting him on the back.

“It happens. He’s trying to do the right thing and get in deep, and he just missed the puck. That just kind of compounds everything but we’ll talk to him and support him. For him it’s the same as everybody: when we have a chance, we shouldn’t be looking for another pass. We should be looking for a shot.”

Sure, it wasn’t the storybook return Bedard was hoping to have, but it still had its moments. As the Blackhawks skated in the morning, a group of players from the North Shore Winter Club, where Bedard played growing up and where he still belongs, were in the stands watching his every move. It was a reminder of where he started and how far he’s come.

“You put yourself back in those shoes, when the NHL was just a dream and not a reality. It's fun to see the excitement of people, not only for myself but also for the game and the League we're in,” he said. “It definitely makes you think about those times where you're in their shoes.”

Related Content

Silovs makes 28 saves, Canucks hold off Blackhawks

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 15

Super 16: McDavid’s return helps Oilers move up in power rankings

Unmasked: Goalie skating has different meanings, but key to position

Latest News

Silovs makes 28 saves, Canucks hold off Blackhawks

Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves, Lightning shut out Devils

Marchment scores twice, Stars hold on to defeat Wild, win 3rd straight

Canadiens score 3 straight in 3rd, pull away from Blue Jackets

Pionk has 'put it all together' to help fuel Jets' rise to top of NHL

Wolf playing big in goal with strong start for Flames

Kempe scores 2 goals, Kings ease past Red Wings

McDavid puts on show back home in Toronto despite Oilers falling in OT

Martin gets 1st NHL shutout for Hurricanes in win against Senators 

Konecny has 3 points, Flyers ease past Sabres for 3rd straight win

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Panthers score 5, Bobrovsky makes 27 saves in shutout win against Jets

Marner's OT score lifts Maple Leafs past Oilers

Perron returns for Senators against Hurricanes following daughter's health scares

Matthews misses 6th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Andersen out 'way longer' than week to week for Hurricanes, could need surgery

Canadiens welcome Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Oleksiak helps Kraken rally past Islanders for 4th straight victory