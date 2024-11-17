Bedard has quiet night in return to Vancouver with Blackhawks

VANCOUVER -- Connor Bedard had been to Rogers Arena as a Vancouver Canucks fan several times when he was a kid.

Skating on the ice there, though?

“One time, this camp that was on this ice, and I was 4 or 5 years old,” Bedard, the No. 1 pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft said prior to their 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

“It was my first time being on NHL ice. I don't remember it that well, but I would think it would've (seemed very big).”

Bedard’s second time on Rogers Arena ice was quieter than he would’ve liked. The 19-year-old forward had one shot on goal in 16:48 of ice time for the Blackhawks, who have scored just one regulation goal in each of their past five games. But it was nevertheless a chance to come home and be around the people who are special to him.

The Blackhawks did not practice on Friday, which gave Bedard a chance to spend time with his family. With the team staying over in Vancouver before heading back to Chicago on Sunday, he expected to see others following the game.

The crowd gave a cheer of recognition to Bedard as a camera panned across his back during the singing of the American national anthem.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he expected the return home would bring a little extra jump to Bedard’s step. Unfortunately, it didn’t break him out of his scoring slump. Bedard, who has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, has one point in his past four (an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 7). His last goal came in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Oct. 26.