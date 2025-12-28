Bertuzzi scores twice, Blackhawks top Stars in shootout to end 6-game skid

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and Wyatt Johnston had three assists for the Stars (25-7-7), who are 4-0-2 in their past six games. Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.

“I thought they were better than us for the first two periods,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We had some chances in the third. We played a better third again. You look around the League, these games after Christmas are unpredictable. ... I just thought we didn’t execute. We were a little sloppy.”

Ryan Donato and Nick Lardis scored in the shootout for the Blackhawks. Soderblom allowed Matt Duchene to score, but made saves on Jason Robertson and Johnston with Rantanen losing the puck in the second round.

Bertuzzi put Chicago up 1-0 on their first shot on goal at 3:20 of the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Vlasic for a snap shot in the right face-off circle.

Nils Lundkvist tied it 1-1 at 11:31 with a one-timer from the point set up by Rantanen and past a screen from Sam Steel.

Jason Dickinson put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 at 10:37 of the second period. He carried the puck through the neutral zone and beat Oettinger's blocker with a wrist shot from between the circles.

Justin Hryckowian scored 55 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 11:32, chipping in a bouncing puck just after Johnston hit the left post with a snap shot.

“I think just building every night,” said Hryckowian, who has five points (three goals, two assists) on a five-game streak. “Just come in every game, take each practice, each rep, and build confidence through those. Just working and obviously playing with some great players too.”