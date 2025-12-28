Bertuzzi scores twice, Blackhawks top Stars in shootout to end 6-game skid

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice to help the Chicago Blackhawks end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.
Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves, and Alex Vlasic had two assists for Chicago (14-17-6), which had lost eight of nine since Dec. 6.
The Blackhawks, who did not have a morning skate, flew to Dallas on Saturday coming out of the holiday break and will travel back to Chicago for a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
“I mean, listen, these are hard days,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I’ve done it a lot of different ways and it hasn’t been great, so I thought, ‘Let’s try this.’ ... I just thought this was the right move. I thought we played fairly well throughout the game.”
Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and Wyatt Johnston had three assists for the Stars (25-7-7), who are 4-0-2 in their past six games. Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.
“I thought they were better than us for the first two periods,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We had some chances in the third. We played a better third again. You look around the League, these games after Christmas are unpredictable. ... I just thought we didn’t execute. We were a little sloppy.”
Ryan Donato and Nick Lardis scored in the shootout for the Blackhawks. Soderblom allowed Matt Duchene to score, but made saves on Jason Robertson and Johnston with Rantanen losing the puck in the second round.
Bertuzzi put Chicago up 1-0 on their first shot on goal at 3:20 of the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Vlasic for a snap shot in the right face-off circle.
Nils Lundkvist tied it 1-1 at 11:31 with a one-timer from the point set up by Rantanen and past a screen from Sam Steel.
Jason Dickinson put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 at 10:37 of the second period. He carried the puck through the neutral zone and beat Oettinger's blocker with a wrist shot from between the circles.
Justin Hryckowian scored 55 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 11:32, chipping in a bouncing puck just after Johnston hit the left post with a snap shot.
“I think just building every night,” said Hryckowian, who has five points (three goals, two assists) on a five-game streak. “Just come in every game, take each practice, each rep, and build confidence through those. Just working and obviously playing with some great players too.”
Rantanen gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:18 of the third period when he slid a rebound past a sprawling Soderblom off a shot from Johnston. He has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) on a six-game streak.
“We generated a lot of chances to win,” Rantanen said. “But have to be on a consistent level. We’ve got to do it every night and try to limit the mistakes.
“I think we had enough chances to win the game. Their goalie played well. We could’ve capitalized on some chances.”
Bertuzzi tied it 3-3 at 12:25, finishing near the net after a point shot from Vlasic deflected off Connor Murphy in the slot and rolled to him at the top of the crease.
“Obviously, 17 of my 18 goals are right in the crease,” Bertuzzi said. “So, I’ll keep going there and, hopefully, keep getting rewarded for going to the paint.”
Soderblom made saves on a pair of Stars breakaways in the third. Jamie Benn was denied by a left pad save at 11:26 and Rantanen had a snap shot turned away at 14:35.
“A fun game to play,” Soderblom said. “They’re a great team. A lot of good players on that team. I think we competed and we battled and we played right with them for the full 65 minutes.
“I felt great. I’ve been working on breakaways and 1-on-1 situations. So, to play those like I did today in the game felt really good to have that confidence and kind of not back up too much, stay out there and challenge the shooter.”
NOTES: Bertuzzi ended his six-game point drought since scoring in consecutive games on Dec. 7 and 10. ... Lardis' shootout goal was the first of his career in his sixth NHL game. ... Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin did not play because of an illness.