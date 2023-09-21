BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

After the announcement made by Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson that the team will start the 2023-24 season without a captain, head coach Luke Richardson now looks towards some of the veterans on the team to become a collective group of leaders.

Throughout last season, the head coach noticed some players took on a leadership role when leaders like Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane missed some time due to illness and injuries. With returners like Seth Jones, Connor Murphy and Tyler Johnson entering training camp this season, Richardson feels confident that they can continue to build off what they created with the strong core of voices.

“I think that's when you saw other guys step up and they have more of a leadership role and feel more comfortable to maybe take that leadership role,” Richardson said. “I think you're going to see that through the committee this year.”