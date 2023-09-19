BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Chicago Blackhawks will not have a captain as they start the 2023-24 campaign.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson announced on Tuesday that instead of naming a captain this season, following the offseason departure of longtime leader Jonathan Toews, the team will instead utilize a group of alternate captains to cement the leadership core. He hopes this allows other players to step up throughout the season to help lead some of the younger players on the roster.

“I think we've added a lot of experienced leaders,” Davidson said. “But we're looking for the collective [group] to find that leadership capability and not just the players that will end up wearing letters on their sweater. We're looking for everyone to step up and as we enter the year.”