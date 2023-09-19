News Feed

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

FEATURE: Savoie Finds New Level of Maturity in Recent Success

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule

FEATURE: Bedard Sets Expectations with Strong Work Ethic

BLOG: Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods Host Back-to-School Event

FEATURE: Commesso Building Focus Following Successful Season at Boston

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

GM Kyle Davidson sees opportunity for players to showcase leadership skills, not feel pressure to follow in footsteps of Jonathan Toews

By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Chicago Blackhawks will not have a captain as they start the 2023-24 campaign.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson announced on Tuesday that instead of naming a captain this season, following the offseason departure of longtime leader Jonathan Toews, the team will instead utilize a group of alternate captains to cement the leadership core. He hopes this allows other players to step up throughout the season to help lead some of the younger players on the roster.

“I think we've added a lot of experienced leaders,” Davidson said. “But we're looking for the collective [group] to find that leadership capability and not just the players that will end up wearing letters on their sweater. We're looking for everyone to step up and as we enter the year.”

Davidson speaks on captain spot and development

With the addition of veterans Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno and Corey Perry in the offseason, as well as returning leaders like Seth Jones and Connor Murphy, Davidson knows there's already a strong core of voices present in the room, regardless of a letter on their jersey or not.

Another factor that went into their decision also includes paying respect to Toews, the longest-serving captain in the history of any Chicago sports team. After wearing the 'C' from 2008-2023, Davidson and the hockey operation staff felt it was best to leave the captaincy vacant to allow players to showcase their own leadership skills instead of the inherent pressure to follow Toews’ style.

“You want the next person to be in a position to succeed and there's no requirement to have a captain,” Davidson said. “So, we just felt that it was best to leave that and push that decision a little bit. We'll let the chips fall where they may over the next year and we'll see who emerges, see what the best option is.”

Davidson said the team plans to announce their alternate leaders towards the end of training camp, something the players themselves will help decide. However, even as the season begins, he's looking forward to seeing who will step up as a possible leader in the future.

“The players have to have their own leaders and establish that,” Davidson said. “Again, that's the runway we're giving them is to give them the opportunity to figure out who those next leaders or leader will be.”