RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

FEATURE: Savoie Finds New Level of Maturity in Recent Success

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule

FEATURE: Bedard Sets Expectations with Strong Work Ethic

BLOG: Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods Host Back-to-School Event

FEATURE: Commesso Building Focus Following Successful Season at Boston

RELEASE: Partial Season Memberships On Sale Now Starting at Just 5 Games

FEATURE: Nazar Eager to Make an Impact in Sophomore Season at Michigan

NEWS: Former Players Share Memories of Rocky Wirtz

NEWS: How to Watch Rocky Wirtz 'Honor the Legacy' Event

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Honor Legacy of Rocky Wirtz at Public Event Aug. 9

NEWS: Hockey Community Reacts to Passing of Rocky Wirtz

NEWS: Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Chairman Rocky Wirtz

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

Chicago's youngest stars to play pair of games in Minnesota ahead of main camp opening next week

Rookies-20230913-6

© Chase Agnello-Dean/Chicago Blackhawks

By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

Before Blackhawks training camp officially gets underway next week, many of the organization’s youngest players made their return to Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday ahead of taking part in the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this weekend in Minnesota.

For Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen, who will lead the prospects, this week can help prepare the younger players on forming good habits to prepare for game action. Throughout the week, the goal is to help players use the right tools and focus on their own development to take into their junior team or earn a roster spot.

“It's getting them ready for camp,” Sorensen said. “Some of the older guys have been around and they know what it's all about. Some of these younger guys are coming in and just understand that when camp starts, you have to be ready to go. So, I think this is really good tune up for them.”

The Blackhawks welcomed 23 prospects -- 14 forward, seven defensemen and two goaltenders -- to participate in the Prospect Showcase, with a pair of games set against Minnesota Wild prospects on Sept. 16 and the St. Louis Blues prospects on Sept. 17.

In his second year of prospect camp, defenseman Kevin Korchinski feels more prepared to enter the weekend this year now that he knows what to expect in the process. His biggest takeaway from the tournament last year included the access to development staff that can improve his skills both on and off the ice.

"Just taking it day by day and obviously trying to prove yourself every day," Korchinski said. "Trying to get better every day and just learn from all the people around you, this great staff that are here to make you better, so learning from them whether it's on the ice, off the ice, nutrition, all that. I'm just learning from that."

GALLERY: Prospect Practice Ahead of Kurvers Showcase
GALLERY: Prospect Practice Ahead of Kurvers Showcase

Whether players are looking to earn a roster spot in camp or plan to return to their junior teams in the coming weeks, all have different goals they set in their own career development.

Goaltender Drew Commesso described the strong bond the Blackhawks prospects have where they continue to support each other in their journeys. Instead on comparing their progress to one another, they try to focus on their growth and perform well on the ice.

“As one of the prospects in the Blackhawk system, we're all extremely close and we've all push each other to get better,” Commesso said. “We all have one common goal and for us, it's just getting better and having a great rookie camp.”

Prospects play hockey at the Boys and Girls Club

As they play in two contests this weekend, Sorensen views this as an opportunity for players to prepare for training camp and go up against veteran players. There, they can develop new skills and how to work through different situations.

“When they're younger, they are able to maybe dominate because of their skill level,” Sorensen said. “Now, they have to kind of leverage that and understand that you’re playing against bigger guys that have been around and are a little bit smarter in certain situations. So just understanding how to play through some of those situations and some of their habits have to change a little bit.”