BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

Before Blackhawks training camp officially gets underway next week, many of the organization’s youngest players made their return to Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday ahead of taking part in the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this weekend in Minnesota.

For Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen, who will lead the prospects, this week can help prepare the younger players on forming good habits to prepare for game action. Throughout the week, the goal is to help players use the right tools and focus on their own development to take into their junior team or earn a roster spot.

“It's getting them ready for camp,” Sorensen said. “Some of the older guys have been around and they know what it's all about. Some of these younger guys are coming in and just understand that when camp starts, you have to be ready to go. So, I think this is really good tune up for them.”