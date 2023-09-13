RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase roster, which will be held at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 16 and 17. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed on Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks' roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. 18 of the 23 players on the showcase roster are Chicago draft picks, with five from the 2023 NHL Draft, including forwards Connor Bedard (1st overall), Martin Misiak, Nick Lardis, Marcel Marcel, Alex Pharand and Jiri Felcman.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.