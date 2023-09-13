News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

18 of 23 players are Chicago draft picks, including five from 2023 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase roster, which will be held at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 16 and 17. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed on Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks' roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. 18 of the 23 players on the showcase roster are Chicago draft picks, with five from the 2023 NHL Draft, including forwards Connor Bedard (1st overall), Martin Misiak, Nick Lardis, Marcel Marcel, Alex Pharand and Jiri Felcman.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.

Forwards
No.
Name
Hometown
98
Bedard, Connor
North Vancouver, BC
28
Dach, Colton
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
75
Felcman, Jiri
Hradec Kralove, CZE
74
Gagnier, Ryan
Tecumseh, ON
78
Hayes, Gavin
Westland, MI
76
Lardis, Nick
Oakville, ON
91
Ludwinski, Paul
Toronto, ON
53
Marcel, Marcel
Plzen, CZE
68
Misiak, Martin
Banaska Bystrica, SVK
64
Pharand, Alex
Sudbury, ON
36
Rolston, Ryder
Birmingham, MI
49
Romeo, Lucas
Oakville, ON
26
Saarela, Antti
Laitila, FIN
67
Savoie, Samuel
Dieppe, NB
Defensemen
No.
Name
Hometown
42
Allan, Nolan
Davidson, SK
54
Brenton, Lucas
Winnipeg, MB
46
Crevier, Louis
Quebec City, AC
38
Del Mastro, Ethan
Freelton, ON
44
Kaiser, Wyatt
Andover, MN
55
Korchinski, Kevin
Saskatoon, SK
57
Perrott, Andrew
Detroit, MI
Goaltenders
No.
Name
Hometown
29
Commesso, Drew
Norwell, MA
80
Weeks, Mitchell
Barrie, ON