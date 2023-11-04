BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

Ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ tilt against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, head coach Luke Richardson announced that Taylor Hall will return to the lineup after he missed some time due to a shoulder injury.

After practice on Friday, Hall admitted that he felt he returned too early after he sustained the injury in the team’s first meeting against the Boston Bruins. Now, Richardson understood the safety measures the veteran forward took before his return.

“I think he took a little more precaution this time and took the extra steps to make sure he's ready to go,” Richardson said.

For Connor Bedard, he described the advantage this gives the team’s offense with his return.

“It’s a huge lift for us and, obviously, he's special player,” Bedard said. “He does so much for us, so we're all super excited to have him back.”