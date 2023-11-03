News Feed

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

The forward missed the last three games due to a left shoulder injury

MontrealPractice-20231013-55
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After a full participation in Friday’s practice at Fifth Third Arena, Taylor Hall feels hopeful to return to the Blackhawks’ lineup soon. 

Chicago placed the forward on injured reserve after he suffered another his left shoulder injury this season. 

“There's a good chance that I'm in tomorrow, but I could also not play,” Hall said. “I just have to see what [the medical staff is] feeling and give them my thoughts on how I felt today.” 

The veteran forward practiced on the team’s third line along with Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson as he rejoined the team on the ice. As for now, head coach Luke Richardson will decide on where he will place Hall once he does return due to the chemistry the first line created with Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno.

Hall speaks on his possible return and power play

Richardson also feels optimistic about Hall’s return in Saturday’s contest especially after his strong performance in practice. 

“He's probably the closest to coming back, so we're hoping he's available tomorrow,” Richardson said. “Today, he did full practice, which was great, so we're going to let him just settle and see how he feels.” 

Hall admits that he reinjured his shoulder after he returned too early after he previously suffered the injury against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 11. Instead of seeing improvement from his first return, he and the medical staff agreed to take some more time off to heal. 

After a few days of rest, he feels ready to ease back into the game. 

“It feels a lot better than I did,” Hall said. “I just thought that at that moment that the shoulder would just get better day by day and it didn’t it just probably needed some time.”

Richardson speaks on Taylor Hall and Connor Bedard

As the team prepares to take on the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils this weekend, Hall now wants to focus his safe return. 

“I just want to make sure everything's good and it's not easy coming back from an injury on a back-to-back, too,” Hall said.