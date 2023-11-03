BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

After a full participation in Friday’s practice at Fifth Third Arena, Taylor Hall feels hopeful to return to the Blackhawks’ lineup soon.

Chicago placed the forward on injured reserve after he suffered another his left shoulder injury this season.

“There's a good chance that I'm in tomorrow, but I could also not play,” Hall said. “I just have to see what [the medical staff is] feeling and give them my thoughts on how I felt today.”

The veteran forward practiced on the team’s third line along with Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson as he rejoined the team on the ice. As for now, head coach Luke Richardson will decide on where he will place Hall once he does return due to the chemistry the first line created with Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno.