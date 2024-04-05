BLOG: Blackwell Named Masterton Trophy Nominee

The Professional Hockey Wrirters Association's Chicago chapter has named Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell their nominee for the 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.
A player from each team is nominated by its local PHWA chapter, after which the PHWA writers will vote for three finalists. The season's winner of the award is customarily revealed during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Masterton is the only player in NHL history to die as a direct result of an on-ice injury.
Blackwell returned to Chicago's lineup on Dec. 19 after a nearly 10-month injury absence following sports hernia surgery and a road to recovery that was riddled with setbacks and frustrations.