BLOG: Blackwell Named Masterton Trophy Nominee

"That means a lot," Blackwell said after practice on Friday to many of the very reporters who nominated him. "Obviously, it's been a little bit of a rough stretch since I've come here. Last year, a down here for me, and then some injuries that kind of led into this year. So definitely to kind of get the recognition from you guys that have kind of seen me since I've come in and maybe seen some of the things that I've been working on to kind of get back and try to make an impact, that's something that's definitely special to me, and I appreciate that a lot. Just goes to show some stuff, maybe it doesn't go unnoticed, and I appreciate the support from you guys. So thank you very much."

Injured in Chicago’s game in Anaheim on Feb. 27 of last season, Blackwell underwent surgery on March 22 with an estimated return to hockey activities projected just 12 weeks later. He suffered several offseason setbacks, including one last delay right before training camp opened in September, and wasn’t able to return to skating until late October -- days after he shared he was able to do a simple task like walk his dog around the block for the first time without pain.

“It's been a long, long road and not many ups but a lot of downs,” an emotional Blackwell told Blackhawks.com earlier this season when he first returned to the ice.