RELEASE: Blackhawks to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey with Centennial Launch

BLACKHAWKS HALL OF FAME

The Blackhawks have rostered some of the most famous names in the game throughout the past century, and the club will pay tribute to its legendary alumni with the launch of an official Blackhawks Hall of Fame, among other celebrations.

The Hall of Fame will serve as the franchise's defining institution for honoring the extraordinary individuals who have shaped its century-long legacy, as chosen by the fans, alumni and media who have supported that story. Launched during the Centennial, this prestigious program will include a ballot-based voting process, induction ceremony and dedicated physical exhibition space at the expanding Fifth Third Arena – connecting generations and standing as a living testament to the enduring impact of those who have worn the sweater and embodied the values and original spirit of this iconic franchise.

Annually, there will be two ballots featuring Modern and Heritage era players as selected by a Blackhawks committee. Each year, the Blackhawks will then induct two alumni to the Hall of Fame – one from each ballot. Alumni who are eligible for the 2025-26 ballot include:

Modern Era: Players who completed their Blackhawks career in the 2000-01 season or later. Players must be 3+ years retired from the National Hockey League to be eligible for this ballot.

Players who completed their Blackhawks career in the 2000-01 season or later. Players must be 3+ years retired from the National Hockey League to be eligible for this ballot. Heritage Era: Players who completed their Blackhawks career in the 1999-2000 season or earlier.

Fans will be able to cast their vote for one Modern era and one Heritage era player, which will be combined with results from the alumni and media votes (taking place later in Summer 2025) to determine final inductees. Additionally, the Blackhawks may induct one Builder such as a broadcaster, coach or other contributor for inclusion in the annual class through committee selection.