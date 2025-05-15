RELEASE: Blackhawks to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey with Centennial Launch

Centennial celebration includes “Always an Original” theme and inaugural Hall of Fame class for the 2025-26 season

100 Years of Hockey
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the organization’s Centennial will take place throughout the 2025-26 season in a yearlong recognition that will weave together a century of storied tradition with an unwavering commitment to future excellence and growing the game. Fans can expect unmissable gameday and digital experiences celebrating the team’s legendary alumni, iconic championship teams and other unforgettable moments throughout this milestone season.

Today’s news comes as the organization marks its Founding Day, the start of its 100th year as Chicago was awarded a franchise from the National Hockey League on May 15, 1926.

Embodying the innovative spirit of Chicago itself from the very beginning, the Blackhawks franchise hasn’t just participated in hockey history but actively shaped the game. The Blackhawks Centennial celebration will showcase this spirit under the theme “Always An Original.” From introducing the first goal horn that revolutionized the stadium experience to players who popularized game-changing techniques like the curved stick and the butterfly save, the Blackhawks have been defining what’s next in hockey for a century.

“Since our inception, the Chicago Blackhawks have been more than just a hockey team – we've been an integral part of Chicago's identity and a driving force in the evolution of the sport," said Danny Wirtz, Chairman & CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. "This Centennial celebration isn't just about honoring our past achievements, but also about recommitting ourselves to innovation, community impact and excellence for the century ahead.”

Welcome to the Blackhawks' Centennial celebration for the 2025-26 season

Following the team’s Home Opener, the Blackhawks Centennial celebration will unfold across four distinctive chapters that immerse fans of all ages in the rich heritage that has defined the franchise, all designed to transport in-arena attendees and at-home fans through the defining eras in Blackhawks history. Each chapter will include signature game nights, a series of fan-favorite bobbleheads and giveaways, untold stories through rare archival memorabilia, exclusive interviews and content with the iconic figures who defined that period and more. The Blackhawks Centennial celebration is expected to culminate in Fall 2026 in a fan event centered around the 100th anniversary of the club’s first game.

“What makes this celebration truly special is how it bridges generations of Blackhawks hockey," added Jaime Faulkner, Chicago Blackhawks President of Business Operations. "When our young fans see decades-worth of alumni sharing the ice with our current roster on opening night, they'll understand they're part of something much bigger than just today's team – they're part of a legacy that has shaped the sport itself and will continue to do so for generations to come.”

The full schedule of Centennial chapters, theme nights, giveaways and other special promotions for the entire 2025-26 season will be released shortly following the NHL’s game schedule release in Summer 2025. The only way to guarantee access to all Blackhawks Centennial gameday experiences is through a Full Season Ticket Membership. As part of this historic celebration, fans who purchase a Full Season Ticket Membership by May 31, 2025 will be eligible for maximum member benefits and receive an exclusive "Members Only" Centennial Jacket, designed to commemorate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey. Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.

BLACKHAWKS HALL OF FAME

The Blackhawks have rostered some of the most famous names in the game throughout the past century, and the club will pay tribute to its legendary alumni with the launch of an official Blackhawks Hall of Fame, among other celebrations.

The Hall of Fame will serve as the franchise's defining institution for honoring the extraordinary individuals who have shaped its century-long legacy, as chosen by the fans, alumni and media who have supported that story. Launched during the Centennial, this prestigious program will include a ballot-based voting process, induction ceremony and dedicated physical exhibition space at the expanding Fifth Third Arena – connecting generations and standing as a living testament to the enduring impact of those who have worn the sweater and embodied the values and original spirit of this iconic franchise.

Annually, there will be two ballots featuring Modern and Heritage era players as selected by a Blackhawks committee. Each year, the Blackhawks will then induct two alumni to the Hall of Fame – one from each ballot. Alumni who are eligible for the 2025-26 ballot include:

  • Modern Era: Players who completed their Blackhawks career in the 2000-01 season or later. Players must be 3+ years retired from the National Hockey League to be eligible for this ballot.
  • Heritage Era: Players who completed their Blackhawks career in the 1999-2000 season or earlier.

Fans will be able to cast their vote for one Modern era and one Heritage era player, which will be combined with results from the alumni and media votes (taking place later in Summer 2025) to determine final inductees. Additionally, the Blackhawks may induct one Builder such as a broadcaster, coach or other contributor for inclusion in the annual class through committee selection.

Blackhawks legends whose retired numbers hang in the United Center rafters, which remains the organization’s highest honor, will be automatically inducted into the Blackhawks Hall of Fame. This currently includes:

  • Glenn Hall (#1)
  • Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (#3)
  • Chris Chelios (#7)
  • Bobby Hull (#9)
  • Denis Savard (#18)
  • Stan Mikita (#21)
  • Tony Esposito (#35)
  • Marian Hossa (#81)

The inaugural fan vote that will help shape franchise history is now open through mid-July at Blackhawks.com/HOF.

2025-26 Blackhawks Hall of Fame Ballot

MODERN ERA BALLOT
HERITAGE ERA BALLOT
Tony Amonte
Ed Belfour
Brian Campbell
Doug Bentley
Corey Crawford
Johnny Gottselig
Eric Daze
Dirk Graham
Niklas Hjalmarsson
Dennis Hull
Duncan Keith
Cliff Koroll
Brent Seabrook
Steve Larmer
Patrick Sharp
Chico Maki
Andrew Shaw
Mush March
Steve Sullivan
Pit Martin
Jocelyn Thibault
Bill Mosienko
Alexei Zhamnov
Troy Murray
Eric Nesterenko
Jeremy Roenick
Doug Wilson

All Centennial program updates and FAQs will be posted at Blackhawks.com/100 as more information becomes available ahead of the 2025-26 season.

News Feed

BLOG: Five Blackhawks Players Competing in 2025 World Championships

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to IceHogs

RECAP: Nazar Nets OT Winner as Blackhawks Close Season with Victory

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Senators to Close Out Season

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Canadiens in Shootout Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Ryan Greene to Entry-Level Deal

RECAP: Blackhawks Push Jets to Shootout in Final Home Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Aidan Thompson to Entry-Level Deal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Home Finale on Saturday

RELEASE: Del Mastro Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away with Big Third Period in Boston

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head East for Matchup Against Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Penguins in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Pittsburgh for Tuesday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Hold Off Penguins in Sunday Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Matchup with Penguins at Home