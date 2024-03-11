RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Coyotes

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks overcame a multi-goal deficit at home on Sunday evening en route to a 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center, led by Colin Blackwell's first career hat trick.

It was the team's second victory over Arizona in the last five days.

Chicago found themselves down 2-0 just 11 seconds into the second period before scoring three straight tallies in a span of 4:37 to jump in front of Arizona, 3-2, and the home team never looked back. In all, 10 different Blackhawks logged points on the night with multi-point nights for Blackwell (3G), Connor Bedard (2G, 1A), Seth Jones (4A) and Ryan Donato (1G, 1A).