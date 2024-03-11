RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Coyotes

Blackwell hat trick, Bedard two-goal night propel Chicago to home victory

3.10_3PS_FINAL_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks overcame a multi-goal deficit at home on Sunday evening en route to a 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center, led by Colin Blackwell's first career hat trick.

It was the team's second victory over Arizona in the last five days.

Chicago found themselves down 2-0 just 11 seconds into the second period before scoring three straight tallies in a span of 4:37 to jump in front of Arizona, 3-2, and the home team never looked back. In all, 10 different Blackhawks logged points on the night with multi-point nights for Blackwell (3G), Connor Bedard (2G, 1A), Seth Jones (4A) and Ryan Donato (1G, 1A).

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Coyotes - March 10, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Colin Blackwell scored his first career NHL hat trick, accounting for three of Chicago's 7 goals on the night. He tied the game right after Bedard's first, 2-2, added an insurance goal early in the third to make it 5-3 and then scored an epmty-netter to make it 7-4. It was Blackwell's second multi-goal affair of the season (Jan. 7 vs. CGY), and third multi-goal game of his career.
  • Arvid Soderblom started for the second straight meeting against the Coyotes after posting a 37-save win in the desert on Tuesday night and earned his second straight win with 32 saves on Sunday night.
  • Connor Bedard notched his 18th and 19th goals of the season, first banking a puck off the leg of Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser and in from behind the Arizona net to get Chicago on the board and then putting a wrister past Connor Ingram on a 5-on-3 power play for a 3-2 lead less than five minutes later. The goals moved him past Jason Dickinson for the Blackhawks goal scoring lead this season (19). It was his fourth multi-goal game of the season in 51 games.
  • The first pair of second-period goals from Bedard and Blackwell game just 1:29 apart to pull Chicago back into the game, 2-2. Just 4:37 elapsed between Bedard's first goal to open the scoring for the home team to his second to make it a 3-2 lead.
  • Tyler Johnson put the Blackhawks back in front 4-3 late in the middle frame with his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the year. It marked his third straight game with a point (2G, 3A).
  • Ryan Donato scored his eighth of the season and second in the last eight days for No. 8 in the third period to give Chicago a 6-4 lead.
  • Seth Jones skated in his 200th game with the Blackhawks on Sunday evening, logging a career-best four assists on the night. It was the second career four-point night for the veteran (1G, 3A on March 31, 2018 with Columbus). The blueliner has 112 points (20G, 92A) with Chicago and has led the team in time on ice in all three seasons (26:13 in 2021-22, 24:27 in 2022-23 and 25:45 to date this season).
  • Alex Vlasic logged his third assist in his last five games with a secondary helper on Blackwell's first goal, his 12th overall on the season.

THEY SAID IT

  • "I'm enjoying my role here. I think I mesh really well with some of the young guys and I really am grateful for the opportunity that I'm getting playing here. And this is where I want it to be. I'm grateful that [trade deadline] day has passed, and I'm here and then I get to continue to kind of show my stuff. Obviously, I missed a lot of time in the beginning of the year, so you know, 17-18 more games here to go to prove that this is where I want to be." - Colin Blackwell on role in team, finishing season in Chicago after the trade deadline.
  • "It was a great team win. We didn't start the way we wanted to. We weren't very physical in the first period. We lost a lot of one on one battles. But we came in here regrouped and I thought we played a great 40 minutes - 39 minutes, 39 and a half minutes -- and Sodie made big saves. We had a lot of contributions from everyone." - Seth Jones on team's comeback from 2-0 down in opening 21 minutes.
  • "As a offensive guy, I want to produce and, you know, I think I've probably had better games than this one where it wasn't going in, but it's nice to get a couple tonight for sure." - Connor Bedard on scoring twice after having many looks over the last few games.
  • "I didn't think that was our best period but I thought we found our legs and we really got going after they scored that first shift in the second period. A lot of determination by the guys, so it's really good on them after playing and traveling. It's not easy. But every team does have to you got to be prepared to do that. And I thought they showed some really good resilience as a team. We didn't implode and start yelling and slamming doors on the bench, I think we just got down in business and got it done." - Head coach Luke Richardson on comeback win.

Watch all the highlights as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Arizona Coyotes on March 10, 2024

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their current four-game homestand, hosting the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday, March 12 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks

POSTGAME VIDEO

Blackwell on First NHL Hat Trick

Richardson on Blackwell, Win

Jones on Comeback, Four Assists

Bedard on Scoring, Win vs. Arizona

