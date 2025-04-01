BLOG: Blackhawks Top March Plays

Joe Veleno | Blackhawks vs. Utah
March 30, 2025
Joe Veleno ties it up off a feed from Artyom Levshunov and tucks it in from the crease pulling a slick move in front to even the score against Utah for his second goal as a Blackhawk
Take a look back at some of the best moments from this past month
March 30, 2025
March 7, 2025
Spencer Knight sprawls out and makes an unbelievable glove save while laying down, reaching with his left arm to keep Utah off the board in the first period.
March 1, 2025
Lukas Reichel takes a pass from Craig Smith, turns on the jets and scores on a breakaway to make it 4-2 against Anaheim.
March 23, 2025
Connor Bedard gets the puck off a faceoff win and rips it top corner to tie the game 3-3 late in the first against Philadelphia. This marked his 20th goal of the season and made him the fifth Blackhawks player in the past 20 years to open his career with back-to-back 20-goal seasons.
March 5, 2025
Ryan Donato gathers a feed from Landon Slaggert off the rebound, cuts to the crease and tucks a backhand past Linus Ullmark to tie the game 1-1 against Ottawa in the first period, marking his 100th career goal.
March 26, 2025
Artyom Levshunov lunges to keep the puck in at the blue line on the power play, knocking it to Ryan Donato, who controls it along the wall and finds Tyler Bertuzzi for a tip-in goal to cut the defecit against New Jersey.
March 22, 2025
Ilya Mikheyev caps off a shorthanded break with a deke to cut the deficit in the final minute of the period against the Blues, assisted by Nick Foligno. He remains the only Blackhawk this season with multiple shorthanded goals.
March 28, 2025
Ryan Donato scores his first career hat trick against Vegas, starting with a rebound goal in the first period, then tying the game with a quick shot in the second, followed by a slap shot just 15 seconds later to give the Blackhawks the lead.
March 7, 2025
Connor Bedard carries the puck around the net and waits for the right moment before burying a shot from the slot to win it for the Blackhawks, 4-3 in overtime against Utah. With the goal, Bedard became the first teenager in franchise history with multiple overtime goals.
March 7, 2025
Frank Nazar drills a penalty shot past Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka to extend the Blackhawks' lead to 3-1 in the second period. He becomes the first rookie in Blackhawks history to score a penalty-shot goal and just the fourth rookie to have an attempt.