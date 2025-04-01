BLOG: Blackhawks Top March Plays

Connor Bedard | Blackhawks vs. Flyers

March 23, 2025

Connor Bedard gets the puck off a faceoff win and rips it top corner to tie the game 3-3 late in the first against Philadelphia. This marked his 20th goal of the season and made him the fifth Blackhawks player in the past 20 years to open his career with back-to-back 20-goal seasons.