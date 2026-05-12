Wild on 7th - Episode 151: Round 2, Game 4 Recap

Game 4 at Grand Casino Arena between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche had a different vibe than game 3 in Saint Paul, and the result was indicative of that. Ryan Carter and John King break down the Minnesota Wild loss on Monday night, but this is a best of 7 series, and it's not over. Wild head to Denver today for a Wednesday night matchup and a do or die game. Joe O'Donnell joins the pod and is already planning for the radio broadcast back home in Saint Paul on Friday night! The guys in the room are going to have to dig deep, but this is squad that is fully capable of doing so. Even after a tough loss in game 4, this still feels different, and the panel today will help get your mind set for Wednesdays game. Get outside and take a few deep breaths, because the Minnesota Wild are in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and there is A LOT of determination to make sure there is A LOT of hockey left to be played! Go take the game in Denver!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

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