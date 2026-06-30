Minnesota Wild Promotes Ricard Persson to Director of Amateur Scouting

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By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has promoted Ricard Persson to Director of Amateur Scouting. In the position, Persson will oversee the team's amateur scouting staff and be responsible for running the NHL Draft for the organization.

Persson is entering his 17th season with the Minnesota Wild, most recently spending eight seasons (2018-26) as Director of European Scouting. The native of Ostersund, Sweden, originally joined the Wild as an Amateur Scout on July 13, 2010.

Prior to his scouting career, Persson completed a long and successful playing career in North America, Europe and Asia. The defenseman was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (No. 23) of the 1987 NHL Draft and collected 54 points (10-44=54) and 262 penalty minutes (PIM) in 229 career games with New Jersey, St. Louis and Ottawa in parts of seven NHL seasons (1995-2002). Persson also played professionally in Sweden for Leksands and Malmo (1988-95), in Germany with Berlin (2002-05); in Austria with Klagenfurt (2005-07), in Japan with Oji (2007-09) and finished his playing career in Italy with Cortina (2009-10). Persson played for Sweden at the 1988 and 1989 IIHF World Junior Championships. In 1989, he was recognized as the top defenseman in the tournament after helping Sweden earn a silver medal and ranking T-1st in tournament scoring amongst defensemen. Persson also played for Sweden at the 2000 IIHF World Championship.

Persson and his wife, Katarina, have three children, Philip, Hannah and Samuel. The family resides in Malmo, Sweden.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

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