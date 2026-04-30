Wild on 7th - Episode 146: Round 1, Game 5 Recap

The Minnesota Wild takes Game 5 in Dallas, and take the series lead as they return to the silver city of Saint Paul for a Thursday night tilt. Kevin Gorg and Joe O'Donnell join King and Carts for a full recap. The guys discuss some superstitions amongst the broadcast team, some power pony tails, and some shiny pocket change, that truly could be the difference makers. Wild with Trenin and Zuccy back in the lineup, played a poised game, and the fan base enjoyed a calm and collected squad that was deep in enemy territory. Game 6 at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul is going to be electric. Enough Minnesota Nice, take the last cookie, eat the last nacho, don't hold the door for anyone, it's playoff hockey, and the Wild are on the verge of taking Round 1! Let's Go.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

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